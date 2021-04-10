Over $ 6.3 Million in GO Virginia Grants Allotted to Promote Economic Growth in a Pandemic





Virginia Governor Ralph Northam of Richmond (WFXR) said Friday that he would allocate more than $ 6.3 million to Virginia (GO Virginia) grants to help the federal government address the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Announced. 15 projects including 8 regional GO Virginia projects and 7 projects by GO Virginia Economic Resilience and Recovery Program.

According to Northam, this funding will be of great help in supporting a broader federal economic recovery. When celebrating these projects, we also begin a strong endeavor to help and spur GO Virginia’s mission of business insights to promote lasting regional cooperation. The late GO Virginia Board of Directors Chairman Tom Farrell must be aware of the leadership and many contributions that have helped Virginia’s economic recovery during the pandemic. His legacy continues through such innovative and influential programs.

According to a release from Governor Norsam’s office, the funded project will expand the workforce development and talent pipeline in key industries, support the growth of start-up and entrepreneurial efforts, and will support Virginia’s business response site. It provides additional capacity to grow your portfolio. The region mitigates the economic impact of a pandemic.

From energy and life sciences to manufacturing and tourism, GO Virginia continues to drive innovative ideas and strategies to support businesses across the Commonwealth, said Brian Ball, Secretary of Commerce and Industry. As chair, Tom Farrell has spent a lot of time improving the Virginia community, and he will be deeply missed.

Recent efforts in the GO Virginia Program show the importance of strategic thinking in the region and how addressing short-term economic needs can create opportunities for long-term economic growth. This series of grants represents a combination of ingenuity, collaboration and resilience in an era of unprecedented challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, and we look forward to having a positive impact on the communities around the Commonwealth. ..

Since 2017, GO Virginia has funded 163 projects and awarded approximately $ 56.9 million to support regional economic development efforts.

The Governor’s Office lists 15 grants, but only three are assigned to our area:

2021 Round One Regional Grant Award

Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center | $ 99,360 Region 2: Montgomery County and Roanoke

Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center (VTCRC) supports Blacksburg and Roanoke’s life sciences ecosystem with flexible space for market research, conceptual design, and relevant operational planning. Ultimately, this space will support commercial organizations and start-ups in the life sciences sector, while at the same time playing a central role in retaining locally grown talent in the region.

SOVA Innovation Hub and Longwood University Community Economic Development Bureau Entrepreneurship and Innovation Implementation Project | $ 449,000 Region 3: Amelia, Buckingham, Cumberland, Halifax, Patrick, Prince Edward County

The SOVA Innovation Hub will begin a series of entrepreneurship training, youth entrepreneurship, and capital access programming in collaboration with the Longwood University Department of Community Economic Development. Financing supports the creation of new jobs by building entrepreneurial capabilities and a stronger and more equitable network of region-wide resources for start-ups and early-stage businesses.

Financial resilience and recovery subsidies

Local Order, Communication, and Agricultural Logistics Initiative | $ 60,602 Region 8: Page County and Harrisonburg and Roanoke Cities

The Common Grain Alliance (CGA) provides support and builds partnerships among farmers, local producers and distributors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The project leverages existing web-based applications in the online marketplace to increase sales through the creation of an online platform that facilitates supply chain logistics and new technologies that streamline food sales, storage access and distribution. Strengthen the resilience of the industry.

For more information on GO Virginia, please visit dhcd.virginia.gov / gova.

