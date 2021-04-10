10 Best Soccer Video Games for Premier League Soccer Fans to Play





When it comes to football sports, the Premier League is often considered the best league in the world in terms of quality, with many of the best players landing in England to trade. However, the sport is incredibly popular all over the world, so it’s no wonder that so many football-related video games have been created.

Whether you want to give people the chance to become the manager of their favorite team or play five-player soccer in various legends, there are plenty of games available to people. But which of all football enthusiasts needs to play at least once in their lifetime?

10 FIFA Street (2005)

This game is completely different from the traditional FIFA games that are usually created, and you can control your favorite team in an 11-player game. Instead, FIFA Street literally carries things, and the venue is similar to where many people kick around with friends.

What’s more, this was all done in five-player soccer, so the game was free to play and play quickly. With an emphasis on tricks and flicks, you can now do showboats. The game wasn’t realistic that people knew and loved, but it was a lot of fun to experience.

9 Winning Eleven 2017 (2017)

The battle between PES and FIFA has often come up on the losing side of the former. However, Pro Evolution Soccer 2017 brought a rare victory to the franchise in a great game. Many of the teams weren’t licensed, and this has always been a major issue, but the game has licensed two major tournaments.

Both the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Champions League were licensed by the game, which was a huge win for them. It gave fans something to catch something familiar, and gamers then began to experience some great gameplay and graphics, which made this stand out at the time.

8 Super Mario Strikers (2005)

When people think of Super Mario, football is unlikely to come to mind first. However, Nintendo threw the fascinating characters of the world into the pitch of five-player soccer and made it happen in this game.

Of course, it’s not overly serious, but it doesn’t prevent it from being so much fun to play. Characters are loved by gamers, and being able to play soccer with them is unique and brings real excitement.

7 FIFA 98: Road to the World Cup (1997)

Focusing on the international side and eligibility for World Cup tournaments, Fifa98: Road To The World Cup was quite different from other classic games in this franchise. But it has long been remembered as one of the greatest in history. However, there was also a regular team in this game. So it was great to play this game.

Sure, graphics won’t hold up today, but it’s still a nostalgic journey that offers a great gameplay experience. The introduction of offside rules was important to make the game a reality, but the indoor stadium and five-player mode only provided more versatility.

6 UEFA Euro 2008 (2008)

This is another game focused on the international team’s personal tournaments and was popular with fans for its attention to detail. Given the playing style of international football, the game has slowed down, but it is far more tactical to play and has given people new challenges.

The game also pushed technology, allowing individual celebrations and allowing the weather to actually affect the pitch and the way we play. The details of this game were extraordinary and led to an enjoyable experience that all football fans still enjoy.

5 Provided (2017)

Fortnite, which has completely changed its pace, is clearly different from the video games that most football fans are attracted to. This is an online battle royale game. It has become loved around the world, even by many of the top soccer players themselves.

But the main reason football fans want this is the fact that Fortnite often strives to attract them. From the area of ​​the map literally a soccer field kicking the ball to the fact that some of the game’s skins are legitimate team kits, the game has plenty of compelling football-related content It is in.

4 Rockman’s Soccer (1994)

Just as Super Mario characters were injected into the football world, the characters in the Rockman franchise are treated the same. As before, this isn’t a serious game, but it’s a game that the whole family can play and enjoy at the same time.

It’s a fun game that doesn’t take the very seriousness of what a video game should be. It connects the world of football with Rockman, and they are nicely combined.

3 Football Manager 2012 (2012)

The Football Manager series has always provided gamers with the opportunity to see the world of football more tactically. It also made it unique and popular. The game is about people becoming team managers, signing the right players and making the right tactical decisions.

Unlike FIFA and other games of its nature, this is not about playing the actual game of football itself. It’s about controlling the game and influencing changes and formations, and of all the single entries in the series, Football Manager 12 is the most powerful.

2 Rocket League (2015)

The very popular Rocket League has taken football concepts and ideas and added vehicles that can be boosted into the sky. For some reason, it works perfectly. On paper, this game sounds crazy, but it’s all part of its charm. The Rocket League creates a sensation and is perfect for competitive football fans.

This is also familiar, even if the play controls the car rather than the human, as the concept of the game is to score goals beyond other teams. So you may not have Lionel Messi here, but there’s a lot to enjoy.

1 FIFA 10 (2009)

It’s often considered the best FIFA ever, so it’s a great game for football fans to play. EA seemed to check every box in this iteration, from graphics to fluid gameplay to great commentary and soundtracks.

The game has pushed the pace a bit, made things faster, and created a more exhilarating game that people find more enjoyable to play. It really has everything and has created the ultimate gaming experience for football fans.

