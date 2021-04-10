National AI Plan, Mexico’s Unicorn Kavak prepares to launch in Brazil, Media Giant Globo partners with Google Cloud





Welcome to this week’s summary of Brazilian technology and innovation. This is a selection of three key developments in Latin America’s largest economy, beginning with the announcement of Brazil’s artificial intelligence strategy. Next is an unprecedented deal announced by Latin American media giant Globo with Google Cloud and plans for Mexican used car unicorn Kavak for Brazil.

Brazil has added ethical considerations regarding bias and diversity to its AI strategy

Getty

On Friday (9), the Brazilian government announced an artificial intelligence (AI) strategy. This document presents a framework of action aimed at facilitating the research and development of solutions, as well as the creation of public policy and ethical aspects related to technology.

Objectives outlined in the strategy include removing barriers to AI innovation, creating skills, facilitating investment in technology-related R & D projects, and developing ethical principles for the development and use of responsible AI. ..

In addition, the Brazilian government has begun cooperation and international involvement between the private sector and academia to evolve the country’s AI ecosystem as part of its strategic goals.

There are nine pillars in this strategy, ranging from aspects such as AI governance and data protection to identifying and addressing algorithm biases and developing methods to ensure the diversity of AI development teams. The action is associated.

Facilitating the development of startups through public-private partnerships, as well as creating mechanisms to handle complaints related to infringement of rights in decisions made by AI-based systems, and creating regulatory sandboxes for privacy. One of the outlined actions. Data protection for AI systems for public surveillance.

The possibility of updating the national education curriculum to add elements related to data science and the national education campaign on AI for the general public are also one of the actions outlined in this document, opening an AI office in Brazil. It also includes establishing. Our mission is to connect with other countries that are leading the way in that area.

Globo wants to move forward with the digital transformation of media through the move to the cloud

Getty

Another notable development in Brazil this week was the strategic partnership between Google Cloud and Latin America’s largest media conglomerate, Globo. The partnership, announced Wednesday (7), is the latest move for Rio de Janeiro-based companies to drive digital transformation strategies and create new business opportunities through technology.

With the world’s first seven-year contract in the media sector, Globo will discontinue its data center and move all media production and distribution workloads to the cloud.

Globo will use Google as its primary infrastructure supplier to help meet rising demand peaks. For example, Big Brother’s current season has seen a 300% increase in demand for all metrics, including viewers and votes per minute. Tech also serves as an important partner in driving Globo’s innovation strategy.

The first deliverable of the partnership is the integration of the streaming app Globoplay with Android TV. This is the operational system used by TV makers such as TCL and Panasonic in Brazil to enable the combination of open TV and Globo’s paid services.

The deal also further focuses on the use of machine learning and artificial intelligence by media companies to enhance their content personalization and other areas, and promotes the company’s t-commerce strategy of purchasing items. It plays an important role. TV set.

“Our direct sales strategy backed by digital products and services is fully supported by this partnership,” Globo’s Strategy and Technology Director Raymundo Barros said at a press conference. “These products are primarily media-focused, but the partnership is open to exploring any opportunity that Globo and Google understand to be strategic,” he added.

Kavak Brings Used Car Remodeling and Sales Models to Brazil

Getty

Also on Wednesday (7), Mexican used car market Kavak announced a Series D round that raised its market value to $ 4 billion. The company plans to make a large investment in international expansion, especially in Brazil.

The latest $ 485 million in funding, which was raised four months after the company launched its previous round and was valued at $ 1.15 billion and became the first unicorn in its home country, is D1 Capital. It was led by Partners, Founders Fund, Ribbit and BOND. Since its founding in 2016, the company has raised more than $ 900 million.

Kavak buys used cars from individuals and recalibrates them at 20 logistics hubs. The hub has the ability to readjust 350,000 cars annually before it goes on sale. This model proposes to simplify the used car purchasing process, avoid fraud and facilitate access to financing through the FinTech sector. For the past six months, Kavak has started operations in Argentina and has begun expanding operations outside Mexico.

According to co-founder and CEO Carlos Garca Ottati, the company will focus on the Brazilian business led by Kavak co-founder Roger Laughlin and will be fully launched in late 2021. “We are looking for markets that have similar problems as Mexico, Argentina and Brazil in terms of car buying fraud and poor access to financing,” the founder said earlier this week.

The IPO could be imminent, given the speed of recent startup expansion and the plans it plans, Ottati said. “We have enough resources at the moment and the market is pretty hot given the current stage,” he pointed out.

“But we are a very capital-intensive business and we need to provide our clients with a financing solution, so it makes a lot of sense to publish in the future,” said the entrepreneur. “We have governance and teams in place and we are already running as if we were a public company.”

