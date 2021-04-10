Why Breath of the Wild feels like a sequel tech demo





Breath of the Wild was a big leap for the Zelda series, but I feel that BOTW2 still has room for improvement.

The vast landscape of Hyrule, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, is an almost unparalleled sandbox for action-adventure games. It redefined what the Zelda game is and was widely celebrated, but a few years after its release, the Breath of the Wild feels just like its sequel prelude.

While many open world games are stalled by numerous map icons, menus, and gameplay systems, BOTW is the best gameZelda tutorial to date, quickly introducing players to its easy-to-grip mechanics and getting them on the way. I will send it with. The entire game is tightly wrapped in Link’s weapons, armor, and shake slate abilities, and many parts of the world are responsive to player use of these items. All of this combines to create a fun experience that can last for hundreds of hours, even though it’s barely beyond the core mechanics and world.

Continue scrolling and reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Zelda Challenge Run: A strange way to keep BOTW interesting

It’s not hard to imagine how difficult BOTW must have been to develop, especially when it involves rethinking a beloved and traditionally bound series like The Legend of Zelda. At this point, I feel that the sequel is only needed to provide a great game aspect of Zelda. BOTW did not provide compelling stories, legal and rewarding dungeons, meaningful side content, and more.

BOTW 2 has even greater potential than Breath of the Wild

The story of Breath of the Wild is not necessarily bad. That’s just the bare minimum. Most of the important characters are already dead, and the process of capturing the beast filled with the same flashback is repeated four times before the overwhelming final boss battle. With the gameplay foundation already set in the sequel, a more engaging story may emerge. The Breath of the Wild2trailer already suggests a more complex and dark story.

Many criticisms of the Breath of the Wild are due to the lack of proper dungeons. The Beast is a decent dungeon-like experience that makes some exciting narrative beats when first seen, but does little to hurt the itching of classic Zelda dungeons. They, along with many small ancient shrines, feel like the result of Nintendo, with more emphasis on the design of the core gameplay itself. Some shrines are real brain teasers, but often feel like an excuse to get players to use the power of shake slate as a reward.

Unfortunately, many of BOTW’s side quests were also a way to discover new Shrines. More meaningful side content, such as the construction of Tarrey Town, has created some of the most striking parts of the game. Hopefully, BOTW 2’s Hyrule will have more people to effectively give you linked tasks, which will lead to yet another non-spirit orb reward. Breath of the Wild has the potential to drive the growth of the series.

Next: Why (& How) BOTW 2 Can Have a Customizable Tally Townhouse

Why remake our last now

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos