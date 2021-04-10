Tech Wrap: Google Pixel 5a confirmed and Hans Zimmer created Oppo Find X3 Pro ringtone





Today was an interesting day in the technology world. On the one hand, Google has confirmed the existence of Pixel 5a. Meanwhile, Hans Zimmer created the Oppo Find X3 ringtone.

Here’s what happened with today’s technology:

Google has confirmed that the Pixel 5a 5G will be available this year

Just hours after the Pixel 5a was reported canceled, Google replied that the phone would actually go on sale this year. Pixel 5a 5G will not be canceled. 9to5Google said it was available in the US and Japan later this year and was announced when the series of phones was introduced last year, according to a Google spokeswoman.

Hans Zimmer has created a ringtone for Oppo Find X3 Pro

Hans Zimmer deviated a bit from his day-to-day work to create ringtones for Oppo Find X3 Pro. Oppo posted a video interview with Zimmer on the YouTube channel and shared a song he composed exclusively for Oppo.

Samsung launches back-to-school campaign in India

Samsung announced on Saturday a campaign to return to school for students attending schools and colleges in India. As part of this campaign, the company is offering significant discounts on domestic purchases of Galaxy Tabs. Here are all the details.

The iPhone 12 was the best-selling smartphone in the world in January 2021: Counterpoint Report

According to a report shared by Counterpoint, in January 2021, the iPhone 12 appeared as the best-selling smartphone in the world. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max also outperform the same list of the second and third best-selling smartphones in the world, respectively.

PC shipments strengthened in Q1 2021 despite chip shortage: IDC report

According to a new report from International Data Corporation (IDC), global shipments of personal computers and laptops were strengthened in the first quarter of 2021 despite the growing chip shortage. Lenovo led the tide with sales of 20,401 units in the first quarter of 2021 and a 24.3% share of the total market share. The company sold 12,826 units in the first quarter of 2020. The second spot was occupied by HP, which sold 19,237 PCs in the first quarter of 2021 and gained 22.9% of the market share.

