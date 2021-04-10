Apparently Sonic Colors remastered in the work





Sega seems to be planning to revive Sonic Colors, the entry into the long-running side-scrolling series first launched on the Nintendo DS and Wii in 2010. A new list of remastered versions of the game has recently appeared online in a fairly strange way. In short, Sega could soon make a pretty big announcement to share with its fans.

This SonicColors Remastered leak is especially from the website of a German company called Iksample. In the past, this studio has been working on sonic game dub for a long time. Recently, the company’s website mentioned Sonic Colors Remastered. This seems to have been done by the studio in 2020. At the time of writing this article, this web page on the Iksample website seems to have been deleted.

I learned that the German dubbing studio for Sonic Games was dubbed as Sonic Colors Remastered in 2020: O I’m excited now. @LennFennexSource: https: //t.co/vpUmHxUg65 pic.twitter.com/n4tj5ExLqk

-• Gum | Kupo (@Kutairo_) April 8, 2021

At this point, it’s important to emphasize that Sega hasn’t said anything officially about Sonic Colors. So don’t get too excited yet. That said, the fact that the company has a history of working with Sega means that this new iteration of the game is very likely to occur at some point in the future.

Sonic Colors was previously a game released only on the Nintendo platform, so if this remaster is realized, it’s no wonder that it will appear on Nintendo Switch. However, the outlook on other platforms is a bit questionable. Sega can certainly take the game elsewhere if it decides to do so, but that trend can be very persistent as the title was only associated with Nintendo hardware in the past. ..

If there is any official Sega reveals about Sonic Colors Remaster, I will continue to post you for the next few weeks to months. Until then, the coverage hub here will keep you up to date with all future coverage of Sonic the Hedgehog.

What do you think about this development? Interested in playing the newly remastered version of Sonic Colors? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. If you would like to chat more, please contact me on Twitter @ MooreMan12.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos