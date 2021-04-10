United Arab Emirates technology company Bloovo announces Bkathon, a virtual hackathon platform





The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) has revealed that the first eight startups are part of the newly launched Sharjah Startup Studio (S3). Eight startups were selected from more than 150 applicants representing 40 nationalities around the world.

Emerging companies operate in a variety of areas, from creative economy, travel and tourism, edtech, fintech, social entrepreneurship and sustainability, to the current industries associated with Sharjah and the region. We are working on an issue. The first choice for a startup consists of 75% female-led ventures and over 35% emirati-led ventures.

Femtech’s start-up, Lizzom, offers environmentally friendly and sustainable women’s health products to meet the health and wellness needs of growing women. Travel and tourism are increasing as pandemic restrictions are relaxed, and Mughamer is in control of an online travel platform for booking domestic and international adventures. Made For You provides female leaders with a portfolio of services for global reach, exclusive consulting, personal and professional growth, with the goal of addressing the global gender employment gap. ..

Demand for audio content increased last year, and startup Chai Inc. responded with an audio-based social platform for the anime community, enabling the use, knowledge sharing, review, and access of personalized content. I am.

As the region seeks to adopt new conditions in today’s post-pandemic world, strict hygiene is at the forefront of the mood, an online marketplace app for on-demand home services in the beauty and wellness industry. With the exponential increase in disinfectant use and the shift to more environmentally friendly products, Kyma is a venture company that has developed sustainable and economical surface cleaners in the form of soluble tablets.

In line with Schellers’ mission to support the next generation of changemakers, startups Got U and Savii have set up their platform with the youth of the region in mind. Got U is a personalized university search platform that provides students with guidance and recommendations for higher education. Savvi will be the first neobank for GCC teens, enabling them to manage their money, learn about personal financial management and gain financial independence.

At Scheller, we believe in the innate potential of leading entrepreneurs to revolutionize the future of UAE economic growth and diversification. Sheraa CEO Najla Al-Midfa is excited that these eight start-ups have solved some of the world’s most pressing issues and can jointly build these impact-driven ventures. ..

The entrepreneurial situation is constantly changing, and S3 is designed to mitigate the challenges faced by founders, laying the foundation for successful entrepreneurship in their own country. Al-Midfa added that the overwhelming response from the founders across multiple major sectors proved that the studio model met the great needs of entrepreneurial travel.

Startups receive technical and financial resources from the S3 ecosystem to build and launch products. The deep engagement with startups continues after graduation, and S3 leverages its extensive market access to support customer acquisition and help integrate into local and global supply chains.

