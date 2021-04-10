Among us players find Smash Bros. Proximity Easter Eggs on an airship





Among us, players are discovering Easter eggs on the new airship map. This includes, but is not the only reference to Super Smash Bros. Melee.

As we discovered when we came across what looked like a reference to Super Smash Bros. Meleon’s latest airship map, the popular detective game in Usis clearly puts some Easter eggs on that map. I’m hiding it. Hanging from the north wall of the Vault is one of Melee’s most notorious levels of images, but the references aren’t as simple as they look.

The new airship map between us is the largest and most complex map in the game to date, resulting in developers the opportunity to hide pop culture references or Easter eggs in different places. did. If the crewmate is able to complete the task before being attacked by the scammers, then another method is given. It didn’t take long for the crewmates to start finding them after the airship finally took off. I’ve posted some discoveries on Twitter, but Easter eggs are more related to the other properties of InnerSloth than the games I’m actually referencing.

For example, Twitter user PJiggles found a picture on the north wall of the airship’s vault that fans of Super Smash Bros. Melee would recognize as the final unlockable arena of the game titled “Final Destination.” And the Click series Henry Stickmin recognizes it more as a homage to the original series on which the airship map was based. In particular, infiltrate airships and vaults. It contains a lot of Easter eggs to find in both games. This includes Team Fortress 2’s “Derp Scout” meme, Halo’s Energy Sword, Golden Eye’s Golden Gun, and, of course, Melee’s final destination-level painting.

More precisely, according to StickmincreatorMarcus Bromander, also known as Puffballs United, this photo is a reference to the “no item, fox only, final destination” meme, but the fox is suspiciously lost. Bromander is also one of the founding members of Inner Sloth, so it’s no surprise that Among Us incorporates Henry Stick mininin elements into the latest maps. Therefore, the egg does not necessarily refer to a game that most players recognize almost instantly. It is to connect two properties in a seemingly single universe and hopefully raise awareness about the Henry Stickmin Collection. Among Usdid.

InnerSloth has remastered the series and made it available on Steam for $ 14.99, so anyone new to the Henry Stickmin series and wants to fix it is lucky. A must-see for true Among Us fans who want to know more about where the creators of this iconic indie game started.

