Fallout 4: 10 Best PS4 Mods Ranked





Nothing makes the game better than installing some fun mods. Unfortunately, few PS4 titles make that possible, but not for Fallout 4. For good reason, mod support is one of the best features in the console release of the game. Bethesda has a reputation for creating compelling worlds where you can benefit greatly from additional user-created features. Additional features often resolve open bugs or improve existing ones.

A carefully constructed mod loading order can completely change the gameplay experience. No matter how many times you play Fallout 4, you may want to go back to Fallout 4 after seeing some mods.

10 cheat room

The items you’ll discover in Fallout 4 are seemingly endless. Power armor, unplanned weapons, and various types of ammunition are scattered around the Commonwealth. It is no exaggeration to say that exploration is important when building powerful characters in this game.

This mod gives you access to all the items in the game by adding a cheat room near Vault 111. Everything you need is there. It is advisable to stack mini-nuclear weapons before your next trip to the Razcorpion infested area.

9 Zombie Walker

Want to turn on Fallout 4 in The Walking Dead? Download Zombie Walker. This mod makes many changes to the Feral Ghouls you encounter and essentially transforms them into more typical zombies. They cannot sprint or avoid, and their walking speed is significantly reduced. To make up for it, they do double damage and stagger you.

Headshots are more effective at dispatching them because they are cinematic zombies. Therefore, be sure to adjust your aim to save the bullet. Ghoul are more aggressive, but try not to be surrounded by these modified creatures that may not be able to escape.

8 Water Redax

Mods have a reputation for being more immersive. With this mod you can literally immerse yourself in better water. Water Redux does more than just enrich lakes, rivers, or oceans. Depending on where you are, the body of water looks pretty dirty or clean, hiding or revealing what’s under the surface.

This mod should not compete with other mods, it only fine-tunes the transparency and visibility of the water. Nevertheless, the effect is quite noticeable.

7 Everything you can carry

Carry Weight is a horrifying statistic for all players early in the game. I wish I could carry more. Everything you can carry makes it, so you don’t have to worry about what to leave behind and what to bring with you again. Selling the loot you find is one of the best ways to make money in Fallout 4, but if you sell only a handful of weapons, it can take a long time to make a profit.

This mod is essentially a cheat. So if you’re looking for an immersive or focused experience, keep an eye on another mod.

6 Better graphics and weather

Many gamers know that the best graphics in the game are easier to use on your PC. Nevertheless, Fallout 4 can look a little more interesting. Better Graphics And Weather fine-tunes your lighting and weather system to create a slightly more attractive environment.

This mod doesn’t retexture all assets in 4K, but it’s a great addition to the look of the landscape, even at low capacity. Plus, it looks pretty dark at night, so keep a Pipboy flashlight handy.

5 Legendary mods

The best qualifiers in the game are in certain armor and weapons, which ultimately describe the best items in the game. However, it is advisable to set certain legendary perks on the selected gun.

You can do it exactly with Legendary Modification. All you have to do is go to the workbench, have the item you want to change, and collect the materials you need to unlock the legendary perks. To strengthen your weapon, you really need to look for components. This is useful because most mods give you unlimited access to cheats without offering a challenge.

4 Select your own perks

What’s more interesting than increasing charisma and luck? Choose Your Own Perks adds a locker near the Vault 111 lift. This locker contains books that offer certain perks when read. Don’t be afraid to lose hours of progress as you don’t have to start a new save to use this mod.

However, unless you’ve already won the game, it’s a good idea to use this mod for another save. Having access to all the perks makes it easy to eliminate challenges from encounters. But again, not all perks are combat-oriented, so no one will blame you for unlocking Wasteland Whisperer early.

3 No build limits

If you like building settlements in Fallout 4, you need to get this mod. As you may know, there is a limit to the number of items that can be included in the settlement. That’s a shame, considering that some nice sofas and lamps can really put the room together.

You can deploy as many as you need without build limits. Please note that game developers have restrictions on expanding payments for some reason. If you want to avoid performance issues, don’t overdo it.

2 outfield retreat

Outfield Retreat proves that despite console limitations, PS4 mods aren’t boring and lack content. This mod adds an incredibly lore-friendly player’s home to Diamond City in front of Abbott’s home.

It features a cloud workbench that gives you access to all the items in your place of residence, lots of unique storage options, and a clean water supply for all the survivors there. Beds are also included to offer a soothing bonus. The only caveat is that this house is so small that you can’t see the Power Armor collection here.

1 SimpleGreen-SimpleSeasons’Spring’

SimpleGreen is part of a mod series (SimpleSeasons) that changes the overall look of the Fallout 4 open world. As the title suggests, this mod focuses on spring. Given that the map looks pretty barren in a distinctive wasteland style, SimpleGreen adds a touch of life and vibrancy by making the flora significantly greener.

This mod uses game-only assets optimized to ensure a stable FPS. If you want your world to feel more lively and rich in vegetation, download this.

