The video shows Marvel-inspired amazing user interface behavior





The new GMC Hummer EV has many sophisticated features that make it the most exciting electric super truck on the horizon.

There is a club walk mode with rear wheel steering that allows the truck to cross the rocky landscape diagonally. Or an extraction mode that uses an adjustable air suspension system to raise the already incredible vehicle height by another 6 inches and roll large obstacles. And don’t forget the 0-60 MPH speedrun setting from Eron-style Watts to Freedom. This is a clear inside story of the WTF.

However, it is none of them that Hummer buyers use most often. Two giant screens in the cabin provide access to a variety of driving systems, infotainment and climate control, and instrument clusters. And the futuristic user interface on the big screen may be the coolest part of the overall Hummer experience.

It also literally pulls pages out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Simulated Appearance Inside Hummer EV.GMC How did Marvel influence the new Hummer EV SUV design?

Perception is a New York-based design house, most famous for designing many computer user interfaces for MCUs.

They are behind Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Peter Parkers Stark Tech, Thor: Ragnarok’s Ship UI, and the look of Black Panther’s Wakanda’s futuristic technology, including Vibranium Sands, Wakanda Fonts, and Shrismed Bay. ..

However, you may not know it because they are often vowed in secret, but Perception has also worked with some of the world’s largest tech companies in a wide variety of project types. They have developed a concept interface for aviation applications and advanced data visualization technologies, but are also working on more well-founded projects, including a new GMC Hummer EV user interface.

Wat to Freedom Mode gets a heavy truck at 0-60 mph in about 3.5 seconds. How was the design of the GMC Hummer EV SUV put together?

John LePore has been the Principal Creative Director of Perception since 2010. He tells Inverse that our strength is not in working on next-generation products and new technologies. Our strength is not in designing future technologies for feature films. We do both of these and one notifies the other. Science fiction informs the facts of science, and vice versa.

LePore states that when designing systems on the MCU, his team is always trying to find something that is based on reality. They can be completely blue skies, but these ideas, driven by plausible paths to be logical or realistic, always have some connection or connection. Otherwise, you just float the blue shit everywhere in the air.

He further explains that Black Panther’s vibranium sand has surfaced using ultrasound to create a 3D interactive display. This can be done with Styrofoam beads today, he says.

If you look closely at Black Panther, you’ll find this rhythmic bounce that it creates when the tactical table comes alive, Le Pore adds. There is a sound wave there! Is there anyone in the audience who can tell it directly? It may not be. But do they understand that there is a deeper logic to drive it? I think so.

This off-road screen helps the driver monitor the amount of punishment the suspension is receiving and the status of the front and rear differentials. How GMC MCU reached GMC

When it comes to Hummer, GMC wanted something futuristic, but it was still based on reality, so I went to Perception. Scott Martin is the creative director of GMC’s parent company, General Motors, and the project’s Lupore counterpart.

The Hummer EV is a whole new car for GMC. Its new platform, new battery, and unique attitude. When it comes to Hummer design, GMC is willing to go out of the box with the supplier, and that’s how Perception came about.

Martin says many companies can create stunning graphics in movies. But Johnny and his team at Perception do more than just do film work. They also work on practical products. They were balanced and grounded the way they pitched us. It wasn’t just cool because it was cool.

LePore agrees that production vehicles can’t focus on keeping things clean. He says he needs to make sure that this information is as readable as possible for the driver. We always say that every pixel has a purpose and every decision we make needs to convey more information to the driver while the driver is using the vehicle.

With that as their North Star, Perception and GMC have become instrumentations available directly from Iron Man, but they are still functional and easy to understand. Its minimalist is tactical and worthy of Hummer’s reputation, without the fake gauge clusters that plague some digital dash user interfaces. LePore states that the Hummer EV is not only sophisticated, but also designed to remind drivers that it is a serious tool.

This drive mode screen helps the user understand the surface covered by the various modes. How does the GMC new Hummer EV SUV infotainment system work?

The infotainment system runs on GM’s existing Info3 platform, but with some new tricks. The Epics Unreal Engine powers many of the vehicle’s animations, allowing a functional replica of the Hummer EV to appear on the screen. This isn’t just about how it looks.

Many car buyers don’t know what the different settings do, so they can’t comfortably adjust things like off-road drive modes. So Perception built a visualization showing that the Hummer EV is driving different types of surfaces, depending on which mode it is in.

Turn the dial to the terrain and you’ll see Hammer working on rock formations outside the world. When you change to touring, the on-screen Hummer suddenly breaks through the digital wall and runs smoothly on the parking lot. And it’s really out of this world that the moon plays a big role in the on-screen story of the Hummer EV, inspired by the GM lunar rover carried on the moon by the Apollo program.

The on-screen launch sequence of Hummer includes a lunar landscape with the Hummer logo etched and shadows moving over the screen as the invisible sun crosses space. The truck runs across the virtual moon on the drive mode screen, and there is also an entire moon-inspired interior theme, including a map of the quiet sea engraved on the truck’s speaker grill.

This visual pitch and roll indicator helps off-road drivers better understand how close they are to the limits they are getting. GMC

The Unreal Engine also powers the vehicle’s current pitch and roll, or an indicator of how much the vehicle is tilted back and forth or left and right. This is important when crossing tricky off-road trails, but most off-road vehicles use a simple dial that displays the car’s current pitch and roll.

According to LePore, he created a mockup of a Hummer sitting on a hemispherical platform. This mockup can sway in all directions and indicates the attitude of the vehicle. You can read the pitch and roll directly, but you also get this very clear visualization because the front left corner is tilted and the rear right corner is lifted.

He says he discussed lo-fi methods for creating this when there is hardware limitation. But this is exactly the purpose of the Unreal Engine. In the end, the original dream of visualization became almost accurate.

They’re actually just scratching the surface of what’s possible with something like Unreal Engine, which has been powering video games for decades. Martin says he started with small things. However, it can be repeated much faster internally. Looking to the future, this tool has many possibilities.

It’s almost like driving in Wakanda.GMC

Modern vehicles are more complex than ever, and if you’re used to holding an iPhone or iPad in your hand, you’re even less willing to open a printed owner’s manual.

Wouldn’t it be great if you could use a vehicle to explain a feature instead of giving a paragraph of information? Martin asks. He points out driving assistance features such as GM Supercruise, a hands-off level 2 semi-automatic driving system that comes standard with Hummer EVs. I think I just scratched the surface using the vehicle as a jewel. I could put the entire interface inside Unreal, but I started small to get my feet wet.

He says people are getting used to their cell phones and seeing things constantly updated. I was at the forefront of changing it completely.

When asked which superhero drives the Hummer EV, both Martin and Lupoa laugh, but there’s an immediate answer. It’s too cliché to just say Iron Man, isn’t it? Martin answers. However, I think the Hummer EV may definitely be parked outside in Tony Stark’s cabin.

If [Halos] The Master Chief drove something in the life of a civilian, I like to think it’s a Hummer EV, Rupoa says with a laugh. Everyone can’t wait to see which movie is showing when they’re chasing the bad guys in Hummer.

GMC Hummer EV pickups and SUVs can be booked on the GMC website. Pickups need to begin delivery later this year, but SUVs are expected to hit dealers in early 2023.

GMC Hummer EV pickups and SUVs can be booked on the GMC website. Pickups need to begin delivery later this year, but SUVs are expected to hit dealers in early 2023.

