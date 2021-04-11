We had the monkey play “pon” using only that heart





Neuralink, a secret neuroscience startup co-founded by Elon Musk, has recently become quieter than usual. That’s until this week the release of a YouTube video of a monkey that looks like it’s playing the classic video game Pong in his head.

According to the narrator, the videostar pager is a 9-year-old macaque monkey with neuralinks implanted on both sides of the brain about 6 weeks ago. And apparently he loves Pong.

But before he learns how to play the game in his head, researchers first condition him to use a joystick and move the cursor on the screen to a specific illuminated square on the grid. Every time I rewarded him with a delicious banana smoothie through a straw.

A Neuralink device in his brain records his brain activity and is implanted in the area of ​​the pager motor cortex that controls hand and arm movements while he manipulates the joystick and gladly swallows the smoothie. Monitored over 2,000 electrodes. Researchers can also interface with the device in real time by pairing the phone via Bluetooth.

We then entered the Neuralink data into a decoder algorithm and trained the pager to predict the intended hand movement in real time based on which neuron was firing. After a short calibration period, the decoder fully understood the pager neural pattern, eliminating the need for a joystick. The narrator says that the pager keeps moving the cursor using only its own mind, even if the connection is broken. After that, he seems to be playing a so-called MindPong game with the joystick invisible.

Monkeys are literally telepathically playing video games with brain chips! Musk said in a tweet sharing a video on Thursday.

Since then, it has been watched by more than 4 million people and is currently in the top 10 most popular videos on YouTube. If interested, Neuralink also shared a video showing what the raw data behind pager neural activity looks like while playing.

Musk discusses future plans for Neuralinks devices in a series of tweets, telling video narrators that the ultimate goal of the technology is to allow paralyzed people to control their computers and phones in their heads. Did.

Early versions of the device will allow paralyzed people to use their smartphones in their heads faster than those who use their thumbs, Musk wrote. In later versions, it will be possible to shunt signals from the neuralinks in the brain to the neuralinks in the body’s motor / sensory neuron clusters, allowing paralyzed patients to walk again, for example.

In August, Neuralink demonstrated a live demonstration of the operation of Neuralink implants in pigs rather than monkeys.

At the time, Musk said it was like a Fitbit with a small wire on the skull.

Since its founding in 2017, Musk has proposed a variety of science-fiction-style applications for Neuralink research. They are fantastic from more practical examples, such as the treatment of brain disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and depression, and the mobility assistance to the paralyzed people mentioned above. In other words, it strengthens the functioning of the human brain so that it can coexist happily with the final AI overlord.

However, before any of these occur, Neuralink must jump over a set of regulatory circles if it needs the opportunity to become a medical device approved for human use. In July, Mask announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has designated Neuralink as a groundbreaking device. This is a status that requires a rapid federal review process. At least as much as possible, given that the government has an ice age pace for these kinds of things. It can still take years or even decades before significant legal progress can be made.

In the meantime, Neuralink may be able to teach the pager to play some more games in his mind. If the next one isn’t from the Donkey Kong series, I think they’re missing out on a big opportunity. Or even better: Ape Escape.

