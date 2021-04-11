South Korean Battery Company Agrees to Settle US Trade Dispute-Source-Technology News, Firstpost





Reuters April 11, 2021 4:16:25 AM IS

(Restores the word dropped in the heading)

David Shepherdson and Hyunju Jin

Washington (Reuters)-Korean battery maker LG Chem and rival SK Innovation to resolve a secret dispute threatening Georgia’s main plant and Ford Motor Company’s Volkswagen AG electric vehicle program I agreed. Said.

The Biden administration through the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) is facing a Sunday night deadline on whether to take the rare steps of overturning the decision of the US International Trade Commission. The settlement will be announced shortly.

In February, the ITC supported LG Chem after accusing SK of misusing corporate secrets related to EV battery technology and announcing a 10-year import ban, but SK for Ford’s EVF-150 program. We were able to import four battery components. A few years, and Volkswagen’s North American EV is two years.

SK has vowed to leave the $ 2.6 billion Georgia battery plant under construction if the ITC’s decision is not overturned.

Ford, VW, LG and SK declined to comment. The USTR office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Volkswagen of America CEO Scott Keough wrote in a LinkedIn post Wednesday that if the ITC decision were left untouched, it could “reduce US battery capacity and delay the transition to electric vehicles.” I will.

The government has recently urged both companies to reach a settlement, similar to Volkswagen and Ford, according to sources.

In March, Reuters received proposed terms from LG, including monetary damages to address LG’s allegations of misuse of corporate secrets, Reuters reported earlier, citing a person familiar with the situation.

The global automotive industry is competing for EV development, and Biden is proposing to spend $ 174 billion on increasing EV sales and developing charging infrastructure.

Georgia has two newly elected Democratic US Senators who are at the heart of Biden’s slim parliament and are talking about the importance of securing the future of Georgia’s factories.

LG Energy Solutions, LG’s battery unit, is nearing completion of its Ohio cell production plant with General Motors and is about to announce plans to build a $ 2.3 billion second facility in Tennessee. The source told Reuters.

LG said it could meet automakers’ battery demand if SK abandoned its Georgia plant.

SK said LG couldn’t handle VW and Ford’s contract and Chinese manufacturers could intervene to meet demand.

Bloomberg reported expected deals early on Saturday.

(This story restores the words dropped in the headline)

(Report by David Shepardson and Hyunjoo Jin, edited by Daniel Wallis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by an automated feed.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos