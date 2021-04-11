Huobi Group’s Charity Division Commits $ 1 Million Bitcoin (BTC) and Fiat Currency to UNICEF





Huobi Group, a leading blockchain company, recently has its “charity” division, Huobi Charity Limited (regulated by Gibraltar’s Charity Commission-registration number 324), $ 1 million in Bitcoin (BTC) and flat currency. Announced commitment to UNICEF.

According to a blog post published by Huobi, the money will be used to “promote global blockchain development and innovation, which may affect children and adolescents around the world.”

The funds will fund the UNICEF Crypto Fund, which acts as a financial tool that enables UNICEF to receive, hold and pay digital currencies, as well as early-stage open-source technologies that may benefit children. It will be distributed to the UNICEF Innovation Fund, which is a pool fund for.

The Innovation Fund has received US $ 34.9 million, 2267 ETH, and 8 BTC donations so far, and the Huobi team confirmed in a blog post that the donation “shows the first large institutional BTC donation accepted by UNICEF. I will. “

Blog posts also see cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin adopting record-breaking levels worldwide, so major institutions and organizations such as UNICEF are taking the initiative to expand services and opportunities for people. “Implementing blockchain and cryptocurrencies, and other forms of new technology around the world.”

In this release, UNICEF’s Crypto Fund and Innovation Fund “provide fiat and cryptocurrency investments to early-stage startups to accelerate innovations that benefit children around the world.” I did.

Introduced in 2016, UNICEF’s Innovation Fund is “the United Nations’ first financial instrument of this kind to invest in early-stage open source emerging technologies that could impact children on a global scale.” It is reported that there is. As pointed out in the update from Huobi, its central or main motivation is “to help UNICEF learn and guide these technologies to shape the market and benefit children. Identifying a cluster or portfolio of initiatives around the new technology. “

The update also mentions that the fund is investing in a solution that “clusters around $ 100 billion in industries in technology areas such as blockchain, virtual and augmented reality, machine learning, and artificial intelligence.” ..

As described in the release, UNICEF’s CryptoFund is “a new financial tool that enables UNICEF to receive, hold and pay cryptocurrencies for the first time for the United Nations.” “We aim to increase the visibility of donors and the general public and add a transparent accounting layer to the donation process, all of which are on the CryptoFund website (https://cryptofund.unicef). It will be displayed in .io /). “

The renewal also allows UNICEF, donors, recipients, and the general public to track where and how assets go and how they are used by distributing funds in cryptocurrencies, an unprecedented level of funds. Offering transparency, NGO space. “It enables UNICEF to explore the implications of working in a digitally funded future,” said the update.

Thomas Davin, director of UNICEF’s Innovation Office, said Huobi Charity has UNICEF’s vision to “match today’s challenges with tomorrow’s solutions, including through advances in open source decentralized technology that benefits children and young people.” Said sharing.

Davin added that Huobi Charity and UNICEF are working together to “shape the impact of cryptography on children’s driving and acceleration outcomes.”

LeonLI, Founder and CEO of Huobi Group, said:

“When we were looking for integration of blockchain technology into other industries, we were crazy about making this donation to UNICEF. Our focus is on the future and the importance of UNICEF’s activities. And recognizes the importance of supporting and promoting the growth and development of children around the world.

As part of its $ 1 million commitment, Huobi is reported to have donated seven BTCs to the UNICEF Crypto Fund. It was worth about $ 350,000 at the time the donation was made. The rest will be “distributed to UNICEF’s Innovation Fund over the next three years to support early-stage open source projects and UNICEF’s digitally funded ongoing research into the future,” the release said.

As mentioned in the announcement:

“Huobi Charity aims to leverage blockchain technology and digital assets to address social issues such as poverty, education, health care and culture, and create a just and equitable future. As a charity, the Huobi charity operates in accordance with the standards of complete transparency and registered charities. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos