This is the time when 5G smartphones will be released





Realme 85G is coming soon. The 5G smartphone will go on sale on April 21st next month and has been officially announced by a Chinese smartphone maker. This 5G phone is an upgraded version of Realme 8 officially announced in India last month. For now, the Realme 85G will be available in Thailand. The launch date for India hasn’t been announced yet, but the phone should definitely hit the market.Read also-Top 5 phones under Rs-15,000 (April 2021): Redmi Note 10, Realme 8, etc.

Future Realme 8 5G phones are probably upgraded versions of Realme 8. Prior to its launch, the company is already making fun of smartphones. The teaser shows a gradient back finish and the Dare to Leap brand, enhancing the overall aesthetic.Read also-April 2021 Best 64MP camera phone with less than 20,000 rupees

Realme 8 5G: What we know so far

The official teaser reveals that unlike the 4G variant, the Realme 85G includes a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor. A regular Realme 8 comes with a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary image sensor.Read Also-Realme C25, C21, C20 with Large Display, Helio G Series Processors Released: Price, Specifications in India

Given the official teaser and past leaks, the Realme 8 5G is likely to be a rebranded version of the Realme V135G launched in China last month.

Future Realme 8 5G smartphones have previously been found on several certified websites, most recently on the FCC list. A list of US-based FCCs suggests that the Realme 8 5G has a 5,000mAh battery and weighs about 185 grams. This is consistent with Realme V135G.

Chinese smartphone makers have also stopped selling 5G phones in India. However, the release date of Realme 85G in India has not yet been revealed.

Currently, Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro 4G models are available in India for prices starting at Rs 14,999. Prices for Pro models start at Rs 17,999.

