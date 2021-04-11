RingCentral for Google Chrome app integration for Rainbow Office





Seamlessly integrate Rainbow Office’s communications and collaboration solutions with Google Cloud to create a powerful business communications hub. The Rainbow Office for Google Chrome extension allows teams to easily access key Rainbow Office features without leaving the Google application, simplifying workflows and increasing productivity.

Feature:

calendar:

Schedule and attend a video conference in the Rainbow Office Join the waiting room Access the global dial-in number

Chrome browser softphone:

Access Rainbow Office from the Chrome web page Access the Rainbow Office Message Hub to view or respond to text, voice mail, and fax. View the complete communication history (calls, text, and voice mail). Manage incoming call processing settings and active call control features (multi-way calls, transfers, recordings, flips, etc.) Integrate Rainbow Office and Google contacts into one easy-to-find screen.Click from any Chrome web page to call or click SMS phone number to indicate the appropriate permissions in an emergency Set your presence and view the presence of Rainbow Office and Google Contacts Schedule a meeting And invite with Google Calendar

Seamless integration with Google Chrome

By connecting Rainbow Office to the web browser you use every day, you can automate the tedious tasks of your workflow for greater efficiency and ease of use.

Streamlined business communication

The Rainbow Office for Google Chrome extension reduces the need for users to use other tools when working with persistent Google applications.

Productive team collaboration

The ability to efficiently schedule and attend meetings evolves team collaboration and keeps projects moving forward in a productive way.

