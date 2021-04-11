Kamiyab Pakistan: Ecosystem Changes





When we established the country’s first Technology Incubation Center (TIC) in NUST Islamabad in 2002/2003, all of us as pioneers will be one of the few developing countries in Pakistan to boast a strong innovation economy by 2010. I thought. We hardly knew that transforming knowledge into the economy through innovation was not only a hearsay and a cliché / slogan, but a whole new way of thinking.

To elaborate on this new approach in the 21st century, we have created a new field, “TEKNOMICS”. This means Technology-Driven (TE), Knowledge Base (KNO) Economics (MICS). This integrated concept needs to be further investigated by policy think tanks such as SDPI / PIDE / PRIME to further define its contours.

Since then, the buzzword knowledge economy has been used and misused by everyone without a complete understanding of its dialectic. Without understanding the impact of each on the growth of the innovation economy, we use the terms startup, SME, and micro-enterprise all at once. Approximately 20 years after this business, Pakistan’s Kamiyab has a complete grasp of all areas of the innovation economy, first reaching its $ 10 billion goal over the next five years and doubling by 2030. It’s time to do it.

To achieve this, we need to gain new young leadership in steering the problem, as we are not the other way around, but their future as we are deciding today. We need to make a fresh start by clearly developing a startup strategy that is very different from SMEs and micro-enterprise. Over the years, the two horizontal spreads may have added more work and social mobility, but have contributed little to our innovation economy.

Growth of individual SMEs can be easily predicted, but growth in increasing numbers can only be achieved through the startup ecosystem. For a comprehensive innovation / entrepreneurship ecosystem based on the Kamiyab Pakistan model, we have integrated the foundations of pyramid entrepreneurs (micro entrepreneurs), low-tech hanging fruit startups (it / telecom / mobile apps, etc.) ) Should be connected. Move the innovation ladder to high-tech start-ups (AI, robotics, electronics, aerospace engineering, etc.) to achieve overall vertical growth and have a significant impact on the growth of the innovation economy.

Starting from the grassroots, the Akhuwat model may have a horizontal spread of micro-entrepreneurs with a short-term strategy, but in need of modification due to its long-term impact on our innovation economy. Let’s do it. If 10% of these micro-enterprise become SMEs and some of these SMEs move into social entrepreneurial startup mode in the second phase, the Akhuwat model alone will contribute more than 10 times to the innovation economy. I can do it.

State banks / SMEDA / SECP / PCP may have their own definition of SME / micro-enterprise, but you don’t have to worry about semantics and should focus on the full impact on the innovation economy. Our top vertical in innovation / entrepreneurship economy is a high-tech start-up born from more than 40 university incubators today. The number of low-tech and other start-ups we have already coached over the years has now reached nearly 10,000 from all the big cities in Pakistan. The current challenge is to provide the ultimate impetus for graduating from technology start-ups, especially from technology incubators at engineering colleges. Next, some of these dynamic technology incubators for a robust innovation / entrepreneurship ecosystem consisting of angel investment, venture capital, technology transfer offices, intellectual property rights schemes, and above all, access to innovation policy frameworks. You may need to add an accelerator to address all these burning issues. We have all come with our own spirit, determination, and above all, passion so far. It’s time to build a lasting structure of a well-defined national innovation / entrepreneurial ecosystem led by youth leadership to quietly empower youth without bulge or clichés. It was.

The growth of start-ups has the potential to determine the future of the innovation economy. We’re always looking for SMEs and micro-enterprise, but putting them all together may not have as much impact as a single start-up. Take Skype as an example. The company was acquired by a Silicon Valley-based Pakistani-American from the University of Estonia Technology Incubator in 2002 for just $ 1.5 million and sold the company to eBay for $ 4.5 billion within a year. So far, we’ve generated $ 10 million in startups from college incubators over the last 15 years. The ecosystem needs to be closed to produce the first “Markhor” ($ 100 million valuation) by at least 2023 and the first unicorn ($ 1 billion) by 2025.

Vertical growth of start-ups can determine the future of the innovation economy, and early coordination of all stakeholders leading to a dynamic innovation / entrepreneurial ecosystem is paramount through viable policy intervention. ..

