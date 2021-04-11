The first Outriders patch released for PC players, the Xbox patch has been released





The game that has come to mind for many in the last few days has been Outriders. This is the new IP of Studio People Can Fly, which combines several different game elements into an overall fun and engaging co-op shooter. Yesterday, People Can Fly used Reddit to share Outriders’ future plans in a development update. This includes plans to release the first Outriders patch update at some point next week.

Today, People Can Fly releases the first patch update for Outriders earlier than planned and will be available to many Outriders players within hours. At least PC, PS5 and PS4 players are getting patches today. The Xbox player seems to be a little late for updates, so you’ll have to wait a bit longer for updates.

With the release of this patch, cross-play between PlayStation and PC is possible.

Cross-play between Xbox and PC / PlayStation is temporarily disabled.

When the Xbox patch is released, cross-play between the console and the PC will be completely restored.

The Outriders team promises that the patch will be available to Xbox soon and will work with Xbox to make it happen. In the meantime, players can see what they can expect from the update. In most cases, this patch update is all about stability. People Can Fly fixes many Outriders crash and performance issues, as well as some other bug fixes and general improvements. However, the highlight of this patch update is the restoration of cross-play across all platforms.

Cross-play is already live for PC and PlayStation players. In the meantime, Xbox cross-play is completely disabled, but once the Xbox patch is released, cross-play will be fully functional across all Outriders platforms.

Outriders are now available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and even the Xbox Game Pass. This makes Outriders one of the best games on the Xbox Game Pass. If you’re a fan of this genre, or have friends who want to play with you, Outriders are definitely worth playing.

The complete change log for the first Outriders patch update includes:

When the crossplay platform is updated to the same patch version, crossplay between platforms will be possible again. With the release of this patch, crossplay between PlayStation and PC is now possible between Xbox and PC / PlayStation. Crossplay is now possible Temporarily disabled until the Xbox patch is released Bug fix PC and console platform will completely restore console-to-PC crossplay when the Xbox patch is released Overall Stability Improvements for Matchmaking Services Crash fixes fix possible multiplayer crashes Crashes are fixed when completing the “A Bad Day” side quest on a client player whose inventory has been cleared Fixes a crash that occurs in NoMan’s Land when the language is set to Spanish (yes, I know, the video game code is magical) Fixes a crash at startup More “random” There are only a handful of routes that include crash fixes, so I’m sure these fixes will address most of the reported crashes, but there are causes, but the crashes they generate are in many places. Appears Fixes HUD disappearing in certain cases Fixes bugs that prevent players from reappearing in multiplayer expeditions Drop out of the world Default matchmaking setting changed from “open” to “closed” It will be changed You can manually change this setting to “Open” through the game settings This change will prevent players from participating in games that the host did not participate in. I’m going to play in multiplayer. It also reduces the AFK lobby. This also helps improve matchmaking time, as it reduces the chances of the queue being overwhelmed by the large number of constant matchmaking requests generated by “open” games. Many other minor fixes and improvements Fix performance issues when the PC-specific will GPU is underutilized.This should help with stuttering and DX11 / 12 issues Update, April 10, 2021 (9:30 pm CST) The first major Outriders patch is now available on Xbox

The @Xbox patch is now available! Thank you for your patience so far, but it’s not done yet! The team is working hard to keep investigating the issues reported in every aspect of the game.

A little later than the release of patches for the PC and PlayStation versions, Outriders will release the first major patch update for the Xbox console. Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One players need to get patches throughout today. This fixes a number of bugs and restores cross-play between the console platform and the PC.

