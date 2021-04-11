Call of Duty: Warzone fan play with nerf gun





Call of Duty: Warzone content creators combine a number of technologies to create the controllers that many have dreamed of.

Alternate controllers are becoming more and more popular among the Call of Duty: Warzone streaming community. Many of the major streamers are still playing with traditional controllers, but some small streams have bravely leap into alternative options. Call of Duty: Warzone allows players to specify custom inputs. This is the basis of this new trend.

Players need to link objects to game controls, so using an alternative controller requires some ingenuity. In the past, Call of Duty: Warzone Streamers used bread, instruments, and sometimes pets to control the game. Call of Duty: Warzone doesn’t offer hundreds of controls, but it’s still a skill-based experience.

On Reddit, user TOX1K01 combined multiple devices and nerf guns and shared a unique build with full control over Call of Duty: Warzone. It’s similar to a traditional gun controller, but as complicated as linking a drum set to the Call of Duty: Warzone control scheme. In the clip, the Call of Duty: Warzone content creator has a bright yellow nerf gun that he uses to defeat enemies in Gulag. Players will take the time to showcase their weapons and explain exactly what technology is involved in creating this unique gun.

An alternative to the Call of Duty: Warzone controller is to play Call of Duty: Warzone using Raspberry Pi, Android Phone, 3D printing, Nerf Gun, and Python scripts. The whole is lightweight and adaptable, yet built to allow motion control and trigger actions.

Call of Duty: Warzone weapons allow players a wide range of movements and are more practical than drum sets and loaves of bread. The controller seems to be designed for continuous play and works like any other controller based on the footage. Conceptually, this is very similar to the technology used in other gun controllers, except that it is a mash of known technology.

Gun-shaped controllers are unlikely to replace the standard options available in console systems and PCs. However, it’s interesting to see this option actually work as Call of Duty: Warzone content creators come up with more creative ways to play the game. Fans doubt this has a competitive advantage, but many agree that using a gun-shaped controller in a casual playing experience feels immersive.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X / S.

