At $ 1,500 / hour when Google’s flashy lawyer ruins and endangers Sheryl Sandberg

Henry Adams, one of the most important thinkers of the 19th century and an avid anti-monopoly, believed that corporate secrets were the enemy of autonomy. “No matter what the perspective of the trust problem, advertising is the first step in solving it, he wrote, and the more the government goes to the statutory definition of advertising, the more likely it is. There is reason to believe that it will be higher, where it may be exempt from the need to exercise direct administrative control. ” When Congress first designed the corporate tax system in 1909, the goal was to publish a corporate tax return. (This actually happened for a year in the 1920s, but it ended soon.)

Today, large American companies are too confidential, and there are countless judges and enforcers who consider confidentiality rules, corporate secrecy law, and disclosure of public information about large companies to be a scandal of some sort. .. When the FDA asked pharmaceutical companies where the pandemic began, some companies were so terrible that they quoted company secret rules and refused to reveal the information. This is a consistent issue-why the FTC refused to file a proceeding against Google in 2012 was unknown until this year’s leak. This information would have been very helpful if FTC and Google hadn’t covered it for 10 years. .. The attitude is ridiculous and unpleasant, and I find it very enjoyable when the flashy world of antitrust law is ruined and accidentally reveals information that the general public needs to know. And that just happened.

In response to a group of state prosecutor’s group complaints, a Google lawyer (Yetter Coleman’s Paul Yetter) submitted a response, but forgot to accidentally edit important information. Now we have some important new details about the Texas Adtech case. The proceedings include allegations that Google’s large online advertising market (thinking about the stock market but trading advertising slots instead of stocks) is flooded with secret fraudulent auctions. I will.

The edited details show what is called the project Bernanke. This is a scheme designed by Google that earns hundreds of millions of dollars annually as one division of the advertising business trades ad inventory at the forefront and improves its position in auctions. Project Bernanke (who has a cute name!) Has been kept secret by the publisher.

In addition, in return for Facebook’s failure to compete with Google in its online ad auction space, we’ve learned more about the deal between Google and Facebook to give Facebook priority in these ad auctions. As the Wall Street Journal points out, the deal was signed, among other things, by Google’s Senior Vice President and Chief Executive Officer Philipp Schindler and Facebook’s Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg.

Zoink. Cartels are criminals, only making illegal transactions. That’s why Double Zoink.

The screwed Jason Kint is here.

I asked around, and Yetter could get over $ 1500 / hour for his legal advice. There are some things to learn from this mistake. First, judges often edit too many details to protect what they perceive as business-specific information, but in reality they are just evidence of fraud. The court system is supposed to be public accounting. And second, flashy lawyers hire gods. You should stop acting like the hundreds of millions (or perhaps more than a billion) Google spends on legal services. In other words, you can avoid complying with the law. The myth is a way to give up the masses before the battle begins.

I don’t think there’s a problem with the leak, as there shouldn’t be much information kept secret in the first place. But for clarity, this is not the first leak in the case. When Texas AG sent the proposed complaint to another Attorney General, someone leaked the full complaint to the press. And Eric Marr of Freshfields, one of Google’s lawyers, was indignant. “It’s hard to believe that the plaintiffs didn’t rush to submit in December for some reason,” he said, and he said he couldn’t take any additional confidentiality measures that would avoid the leak.

Yes, don’t hurry, biglaw, you may reveal something of the truth.

Henry Adams is working hard. He is happy with Google’s legal turmoil.





