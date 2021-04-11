How does the technology behind live online casinos work?





As online gambling spaces become more and more competitive, many casino platform operators are looking for innovative ways to set them apart. Some banks value the quality of gameplay. Others make it as easy and convenient as possible for people to find them online and create an account.

Most casino operators offer generous bonuses as a promotional incentive. But one of the great innovations in the online casino industry is the idea of ​​live casino. If you are new to online gambling, or just gambling in general, you may not know what a live casino is. Let’s talk about what a live casino is, how it works, and why it is becoming more and more popular among gamblers.

What is a live online casino?

Now, before discussing the innovation of live online casinos, it is first important to discuss how online casinos are traditionally done. Most online casino platforms run on software engines called RNGs or random number generators. Basically, this is a kind of software designed to mimic and simulate the odds of a real casino game. These RNGs are designed to make your online gaming experience as realistic and authentic as possible.

It also helps ensure that gamblers are not fooled by money due to the random nature of the algorithm itself. Most of the time, people are happy with this kind of setting on online gambling sites. But as the high-speed Internet became more accessible in different parts of the world, online gambling also evolved.

This is where the concept of live online casinos comes into play. Rather than letting the computer simulate the state of a real casino game, these live casinos offer something close to the real thing. In traditional online gambling, for games like blackjack, all you have to do is sit at a table and have your computer deal cards. However, at live casinos, you face real people through an online portal that deals cards. You are essentially gaining that human experience that you would get at a casino without actually being at the casino.

One of the obvious advantages of having this kind of online casino gambling is that it combines the best of both worlds. You get the mobility and accessibility to play your favorite casino games just by staying at home. But you also get that extra thrill of social interaction with the real humans who are dealing your cards to you. This generally makes the gaming experience more authentic.

At this time, many online casino platforms continue to invest in the site’s live casino features. Remember that the global online gambling market is worth billions of dollars a year. That’s why casino operators aren’t afraid to invest in new forms of technology and innovation to get more people to use their site.

How does it work?

The mechanics of live online casinos are for human dealers to use cards with chips attached. These microchips are incredibly small and barely noticeable from a visual point of view. However, when these cards are dealt to a tech-enabled table, the chips activate the signals in the table and send the data to the casino server.

This data is sent to the online player. If there are multiple players in a table, they all receive the same data from the cards dealt by the dealer.

It’s not a very complex technology, but it’s very effective in its functionality. In this way, through video conferencing, gamblers are now free to talk to each other in virtual capacity. This adds a personal touch to the online gaming experience and is what many online gamblers seek every time they play on the internet.

There are many casino platforms that offer live dealer functionality on their site. Some offer a 24/7 live dealer service! Just find them and try them for yourself.

