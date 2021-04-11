What Resident Evil Village’s new gameplay trailer has in common with RE4





Resident Evil Village’s latest gameplay trailer features combat, level design, and other elements reminiscent of its predecessor, RE4.

Resident Evil Village shares many similarities with Resident Evil 4, from its configuration aspects to inventory systems and mysterious merchants. The latest trailer for upcoming Capcom Survival Horror games will be extended with these connections to showcase certain elements of Resident Evil Village gameplay that reflect RE4.

The game features different player perspectives, enemies, and characters, but the premises of Resident Evil Village include an echo of its predecessor. Both take place in the European countryside, where the castle is located, and both protagonists are on a mission to save someone. Leon of RE4 is out to save Ashley Graham, but Ethan Winters of RE8 seems to be trying to save his little daughter.

Beyond these basic facts, Capcom’s latest RE games seem to have many gameplay elements in common with RE4. Resident Evil Village’s latest trailer takes a closer look at uncut gameplay as Ethan wanders through the dreaded castle Dimitresk. The trailer exhibited by IGN opens as Ethan enters the castle, cuts into him with a ladder in the basement, and Ethan is later seen ascending a crude elevator to the next level of the castle. Resident Evil 4 also has a level with players, they go deep underground, so you need to navigate the castle. It may seem like an extra similarity, but it may suggest a greater connection between the level design of the game.

Resident Evil 4 focuses on multi-level combat, where players can move the ladder up and down and fight in the elevator. The advent of a single elevator and ladder in a village trailer does not necessarily imply this idea of ​​high-altitude / low-altitude combat, but given the other RE4 connections listed below, it’s completely out of the question. There is none. Unfortunately, the battles shown in the Resident Evil Village trailer take place in the same grounded area, so the full range of battles may be limited to that.

How Resident Evil Village draws inspiration from RE4

One moment on the trailer indicates that Ethan has discovered a “crystal skull” item. This particular item isn’t in Resident Evil 4, but it looks like a RE4 treasure. Collectable items can be sold as-is or combined with other treasures to increase their value. The January 2021 showcase of the new game revealed that players can sell their weapons to Resident Evil Village merchant Duke. Therefore, treasures may come back for this purpose.

The trailer took fans to take a closer look at some of these weapons and introduced first-person action with knives, pistols and shotguns. Resident Evil 4 has multiple versions of these archetypes and some additional weapons. You can access inResident Evil Village, but RE4 weapons like TMP may appear. Ethan uses the weapons needed to shoot enemies like zombies and destroy some boxes and barrels in the trailer. This is also possible with RE4.

Released every 16 years, Resident Evil 4 and Village have some things in common. Given the popularity and success of the former, it’s easy to see that the new game includes aspects of RE4. However, there are still many unclear points about Resident Evil Village, and more connections will soon be revealed.

