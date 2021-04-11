Google Pay: How to send money using bank details, phone number, UPI ID, QR code





Formerly known as Google Tez, Google Pay allows you to send and receive money online using four different methods: UPI ID, phone number, bank details, and barcode. It allows you to shop online, do mobile recharges, as well as pay at offline stores. The app enables contactless payments and supports local languages, so you can choose to access its features in your native language.

If you’re new to Google Pay, check out our quick guide on how to send money in the app using a variety of payment methods. See below.

How to send money using bank details Open Google Pay on your Android or iOS device.At the bottom of the screen[新しい支払い]Tap an option. Select a bank transfer option. Here, enter the remittance destination account number, re-enter the same account number, enter the IFSC code, and finally enter the recipient’s name.[続行]Tap. Enter the amount and select the bank account to use for this payment.[支払い]Tap and enter UPIPIN.How to send money using a phone number[送金]so[電話番号]Select an option. Then enter the mobile phone number to send to or tap the small contact icon to select a phone number.Blue at the bottom[支払い]Tap the button. Enter the amount and add a note. Then select the bank account you want to use for this payment.[支払い]Tap and enter UPIPIN. next,[送信]Tap to succeed in the transaction. How to send money using UPIID Select UPI ID or QR and enter UPIID.[確認]>[OK]Tap.Then at the bottom[支払い]Tap the button. Enter the amount and add a note. Please select the payment method.[支払い]Tap. Enter your UPI PIN and you’re done How to send money using a QR code Select the UPIID or QR option to pay. Scan the QR code and enter the amount. Then select the bank account you want to use.[支払い]Tap and enter UPIPIN.[送信]Click.

See the how-to section for more tutorials.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in India’s low-priced phone market? We talked about this in our weekly technology podcast, Orbital. To subscribe to this podcast, simply subscribe from Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download episodes, or press the play button below.

Follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News for the latest technical news and reviews. Subscribe to the YouTube channel for the latest videos on gadgets and technology.

Ashri Khandelwal is a video producer for Gadgets 360. She makes videos about apps, smartphones, and everything else related to technology. In addition to this, she is an avid writer, podcast enthusiast, and music enthusiast. When I’m bored, I often watch Korean dramas and think about life and the universe. She can contact [email protected] on social media platforms.More Airtel Platinum and Gold Members Get Free Apollo Circle Membership in Healthcare Benefits IPL2021 Livestreaming: How to Watch MI and RCB Online in India, Match Details, Timing Related Stories





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos