LG and SK reconciliation saves Biden from strict EV battery ban calls





Two South Korean electric vehicle battery makers have reached a last-minute settlement in a fierce U.S. trade dispute, people familiar with the deal said President Joe Biden would undermine intellectual property rights or politics on climate change issues. He said he did not choose to give a toxic blow.

SK Innovation has agreed to settle with its Seoul-based rival LG Energy Solutions, a unit of LG Chem, to avoid a 10-year ban on the import of batteries into the United States. Details of the settlement have not been disclosed, but an announcement is expected today.

The controversy was said to endanger 6,000 battery-making jobs in Georgia, and Biden’s political conundrum as two Democratic senators and Republican governors urged Biden to intervene in the state. became. One of those senators will face reelection next year.

The reconciliation removes a major headache for both South Korean and US government officials who have spent weeks putting pressure on both sides to reach an agreement. Biden is facing the April 11 deadline and has decided whether to overturn the import ban or put it into effect without doing anything. His decision focused on two important policy issues. The new president wants to promote EVs as a way to curb climate change, and countries have long supported strong intellectual property rights.

The U.S. International Trade Commission, an independent body established to protect the U.S. market from unfair trade practices, is based on what is called an extraordinary effort to destroy evidence of corporate secrecy cases filed by SK Innovation. Then, on February 10, an import ban was announced. LG Energy. The ITC has taken the time to import battery components assembled for Ford and Volkswagen vehicles in Georgia, but automakers argued that it wasn’t enough.

Ford CEO Jim Farley tweeted after the ITC’s decision in February that the voluntary reconciliation between these two suppliers would ultimately be the largest of US manufacturers and workers. It will be in the interest of.

Trade Representative Katherine Tai, who has been appointed to take control of these cases for less than a month, has met with the parties as the deadline is approaching. Georgia officials, including two recently elected Democratic senators who were critical of the Bidens agenda, also met with senior executives and government officials at the company.

The incident prompted the Biden administration to lobbi for extraordinary efforts, with nearly daily meetings attended by 12 government officials and both corporate and automaker officials in recent weeks. It was. LG and SK spent more than $ 1 million on lobbying last year, according to data collected by the Center for Responsive Politics.

Senator John Osov emphasized the urgent need for the two companies to sit down and agree to a settlement to save the Georgia plant, said Democratic Senator spokeswoman Miriam Ripper. Senator Raphael Warnock, a fellow Democrat who will be re-elected in 2022, also sought a resolution explaining the impending import ban as a tough punch for Georgian workers.

Republican Governor of Georgia Brian Kemp bans Biden from importing, accusing Major League Baseball of blaming the president for deciding to move all-star games because of the state’s new voting law and the cost of state work I asked him to refuse.

Climate change

SK Innovation argued that the order would undermine Videns’ desire for more American-made electric vehicles as part of its efforts to combat climate change.

The Commission has set the president’s policy in creating a carve-out that will allow SK Innovation to bring the components needed for a Ford EV F-150 pickup to the Volkswagen American ID.4 SUV line for four years and two years. He said he had already taken it into consideration. .. Neither carmaker was soothed.

LG Energy, which manufactures batteries for General Motors, Michigan, said such a decision would weaken policies to protect corporate secrets-a long-standing problem in negotiations between the United States and China-and the curve. Out is the time to adjust to ensure that Ford and Volkswagen had.

LG Energy has accused SK Innovation of stealing billions of dollars worth of important information about how batteries are manufactured and winning a deal from Ford and Volkswagen. SK Innovation refused to receive or use confidential information from the LG Energy employees it hired.

SK Innovation is nearing completion of one facility in Commerce, Georgia, and has already sampled batteries. The second facility is about 20% complete and is scheduled to be completed next year. The company said it plans to make a second phase of SK Innovation’s total investment of about $ 5 billion and create 6,000 jobs.

Non-captured plants

In addition to manufacturing batteries for Ford and Volkswagen, the company said the SK Innovation facility will be the country’s largest so-called non-captive plant, adapting to other manufacturers.

LG, which is building an additional plant with GM in Ohio in addition to its facilities in Holland, Michigan, will invest $ 4.5 billion in the United States by 2025 and 10,000 workers to expand battery capacity. Announced plans to hire.

It is important to further increase US-based manufacturing, as automakers are looking for components near assembly plants, especially as the shortage of computer chips highlights vulnerabilities in the global supply chain. The battery supply for the next wave of the electric model is also very tight.

Biden has promised to create more American-made manufacturing, especially to compete with China. Jonathan Jennings, Ford’s Vice President of Global Commodity Pricing, told the Senate Finance Committee on March 16.

The case is a specific lithium-ion battery, battery cell, battery module, battery pack, its components and their processes, 337-1159, a matter of US international trade.

Gabrielle Coppola, Susan Decker, Christoph Rauwald

