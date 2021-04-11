Fortnite: How to find out the cost of lockers





New features in Fortnite.gg allow players to quickly discover the value of Fortnite lockers on V-Bucks. Players can also estimate this manually.

For almost four years, Fortnite has dominated the battle royale genre. Fans offer a robust and free play experience that can be enjoyed alone or with friends. Over the two chapters and many seasons, Fortnite fans may have accumulated many cosmetics such as emotes, skins, gliders, back blings, etc., either through the Seasonal Battle Pass or by purchasing from the Item Store. Players who have been using Fortnite for some time often have a significant collection of lockers, as they can choose from many licensed crossover characters and meme-worthy emotes. It can take some time to calculate all the values ​​manually.

To facilitate the process, the website Fortnite.gg has created a tool that allows users to sign in and link their Epic Games accounts. This feature automatically calculates the amount of money the player spends on locker cosmetics and displays the total in V-Bucks. Here’s how to calculate the value of all the cosmetics in Fortnite lockers:

How to find locker value on Fortnite

Fortnite.gg’s sign-in feature wasn’t affiliated with Epic Games. This allowed players to sign in to the site using their Epic Games account credentials. Your Fortnite account will then sync to show you all the skins, emotes and other cosmetics you’ve collected. The tool also included a total number of items, including individual counts of costumes, the date of the player’s first battle royale match, and the value of the entire cosmetic collection of the most exciting V-Bucks players.

After reading fan comments about the tool, Epic Games issued a statement suggesting that players change their passwords and enable two-factor authentication to avoid security breaches. Epic doesn’t have an official tool for summing items, and developers seem to have been concerned about security and privacy.

Fortnite.gg immediately removed the feature to prevent confusion. They issued a statement promising to follow up with Epic Games so that player data has not been compromised and everyone who uses the tool will continue to be protected. At the time of this writing, it is not clear if or when the feature will be enabled again. Fortnite.gg suggests that players check for updates on the site and its Twitter account.

Players can always manually estimate the value of Fortnite Rockers, but players with a significant collection may struggle with this. Players who want to calculate the value of their lockers but don’t want to wait to see if the account sync feature returns to Fortnite.gg should note that V-Bucks has no real dollar value. According to some estimates, the base value for a single V-Buck is about a penny. In addition, players may receive some items for free as gifts or rewards they don’t want to count if they are trying to determine the actual amount of money they have spent on the game. However, if the player can remember and exclude all the items that were free, he should be able to get a rough estimate without the tools.

Fortniteis is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Android.

