FF7 Remake: How Red 13 Lost Eyes





Red XIII has only one eye in FINAL FANTASY 7 remake and FINAL FANTASY 7 remake. The reason for this can only be found in non-game sources.

Red XIII has only one eye in FINAL FANTASY 7 remake and FINAL FANTASY 7 remake, and neither game explains how he lost the other. The story of his injury can only be found in the FF7 supplement, but may appear in future entries in the FF7 Remake series.

In the original FF7, Avalanche members accidentally released Red XIII while trying to save Aeris from imprisonment at Shinra headquarters. He joins the party because he sees strength in their numbers. When the party leaves Midgar, he sticks to them throughout the rest of the game to protect the world from Shinra, and players learn more about his inside story while at his home in Cosmo Canyon. He plays a relatively minor role in the whole story, but he has a very important moment for himself. In the final canonical scene of the original FF7 timeline, Red XIII moves to the ruins of Midgar with the Cubs, but this event was changed with a remake, but the asFF7 Remake party created a new timeline. ..

When Cloud first encountered a dog-like character in both FF7 and FF7 Remake, Red XIII lost his right eye. The game never explains his wounds, but the answer lies in the Japan-only FINAL FANTASY VII 10th Anniversary Ultima Mania book translated by Lifestream.

Red XIII blindness is only partially explained except in FF7

The Turks participate in a ritual with Deneh, the last remaining woman of his species, in the Before Crisis video game (the Japan-only prequel of FF7, which will soon be localized as part of the Ever Crisis mobile game). To capture. Red XIII sacrifices itself for their capture so that Dene can escape. In this first chapter, which takes place just before FF7 begins, his eyes are intact.

FINAL FANTASY VII 10th Anniversary Ultimate Mania explains that Red XIII lost its eyes while being captured by the treasures brought by the Turks. In FF7, Red XIII talks about having a score to reconcile with Hojo. This probably refers to the eye he lost. It is unknown whether the eye was intentionally removed as part of the experiment, accidentally injured, or during an escape attempt.

Red XIII was introduced later in the story and can’t be played, so the FF7 remake made it a member of the NPC party. The story of Red XIII may be expanded in future entries in the FF7 Remake series, but fans will eventually tell the story of how exactly he lost his eyes, as the good boy himself said. You may learn.

