Google and Apple hold Android and iOS online summits in May and June





Silicon Valley is in its second year of virtual events, and both Google and Apple are pushing for an online summit for app developers as the pandemic continues.

First: Google’s I / O conference, which runs from May 18th to 20th, was announced by the Internet giant. Plans for the online event were announced a few days after Apple announced that it would hold an online WWDC developer conference online from June 7th to 11th.

Both summits will focus on the future of smartphone software, with Apple and Google announcing new features for the iOS and Android operating systems.

Last year, Google skipped I / O meetings altogether and limited it to a small number of digital presentations.

The two meetings have traditionally brought together thousands of developers who want to see new products and features related to Android and iOS. But the pandemic made real-world events impossible again.

While Apple’s WWDC is expected to last for a few days as usual, Facebook has shortened the online version of the F8 Developer Conference to one day this year. It will be held on June 2nd.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the first major public event in the smartphone industry will be the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​scheduled for the end of June.

Even when Europe is fighting the third wave of coronavirus infection, organizers want more than 40,000 participants to join in to see the latest technology gadgets.

Various well-known exhibitors such as network suppliers Ericsson and Nokia, Facebook and Google have already withdrawn.

WWDC tickets have recently been priced at US $ 1,600 (RM6,616), but developers’ interest in Apple conferences is usually so high that tickets are issued randomly. This year, like last year, the online version will be available to all developers for free. dpa

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos