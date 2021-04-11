Google accuses Microsoft of trying to break the open web mechanism





Google and Microsoft engineers may collaborate on Chromium browser code, but that didn’t stop corporate politics between pairs.

Google has launched a bitter attack on Microsoft today, accusing it of trying to break the open web mechanics to defeat its rivals.

Google is angry at believing that it is a Microsoft attack to undermine journalism and the efforts of companies to support publishers. In January, Google threatened to remove search engines from Australia in response to a law requiring Google to pay news publishers for content.

Australia passed the law in February, shortly after Google signed contracts with News Corporation and other publishers to guarantee continued service in Australia. (On the other hand, Facebook has removed the ability for users and publishers to share news content domestically, which has resulted in some concessions from the Australian Government.)

In the midst of all this, Microsoft was very public about its support for the new Australian law and worked with European publishers to demand an online platform to reach deals that pay content media outlets. Google isn’t happy with Microsoft’s involvement and this is the first big public spats we’ve seen since the Scrugle era.

Google’s head of global affairs, Kent Walker, said in a blog post that they are now making self-serving claims and even trying to break the open web mechanics to defeat their rivals. I am. This latest attack marks a return to Microsoft’s long-standing practice. Walker links to a Wikipedia entry on fear, uncertainty, and suspicion (FUD), accusing Microsoft of clouding water to distract attention from recent security issues.

It’s no coincidence that Microsoft has shown a new interest in attacking us. Following the SolarWinds attack, it was the moment when tens of thousands of customers were allowed to be aggressively hacked through a major Microsoft vulnerability.

Microsoft has been alerted to system vulnerabilities, recognized that it has been exploited, and is currently performing damage control while customers scramble to pick up fragments from what is known as a great email robbery. So it may not come as a surprise to see them studded with old distraction Scroogled playbooks.

Microsoft’s old Scroogled ad.

This unusual attack from Google happens in the same way that the House Judiciary Committee is considering antitrust laws and commercial aspects of competition for free and diverse media outlets.

Google claims it doesn’t make money from Google News, but Microsoft makes it much more complex: Google Search Advertising, Advertising Technology Business, Advertising Exchange, Advertising Technology Tools, and Google’s Overall Consumption. Claims to include the consumer data set.

Microsoft president Brad Smith says news organizations have inventory to sell, but can no longer sell directly to those who want to place ads.

Instead, for all practical purposes, they must use Google’s tools, operate on Google’s ad exchanges, provide data on Google’s operations, and pay Google’s money. All this affects the ability of news organizations to make financial profits even by placing ads on their sites.

Google and Microsoft are clearly at odds over the core debate over whether publishers should have more control over the digital advertising industry, which is dominated by search giants and Facebook.

Microsoft wants Congress to promote journalism competition and preservation laws, allowing news organizations to negotiate collectively with online content distributors.

Meanwhile, Google believes that the Google News initiative, which seeks to work with the news industry, is sufficient to help news organizations. While Microsoft and Google are fighting in a war of words, the House Judiciary Committee is meeting today to hear such a bitter debate about the future of the media in the digital age.

