Promised Disco Elysium Fix | Fanboy Attack





Disco Elysium: Final Cut developer ZA / UM has promised to work on a fix for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions of the game following a rocky launch on the system. The game was released for the PlayStation family consoles on March 3rd, demonstrating the first availability of titles outside the PC ecosystem. It was released simultaneously on Google’s Stadia platform and Apple’s iOS. PC players were also allowed access to new content from the final cut version of the game. Disco Elysium: Final Cut will be released on the Xbox system and Nintendo Switch this summer.

The very buggy release of the PlayStation version of the game has been a huge disappointment for those who have been waiting to play it since the first version was released on PC in 2019 and was acclaimed. In its enhanced form, the game has issues with specific dialog triggers, on-screen character tracking, and a myriad of other bugs. Other bugs include issues with interaction with certain objects or characters in the game. It’s playable in its current state, but it’s far from the smooth experience PC players experienced in 2019 when the original version was released. Thankfully, ZA / UM has promised to bring this smooth experience to the enhanced console port.

Once these issues are resolved, players can expect to experience the original game with a collection of other extensions. Disco Elysium: New additions to The Final Cut include new political vision quests, full voice acting, and controller support. This makes sense as it is now available in the console. Players who own the original on their PC can upgrade to Final Cut at no additional cost. The PC version of Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is thankfully bug-free at the time of this writing. Hopefully, the PlayStation 4 and 5 version fixes will make your Xbox and Switch boot smoother.

Disco Elysium: Final Cut is now available for Windows PCs, Google Stadia, Playstation 4, PlayStation 5, and Apple iOS devices.

