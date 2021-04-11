LG Wallpaper OLED TV Elegy The coolest and least practical TV in the world





LG’s 2021 OLED TV line-up looks great and is already off to an incredibly strong start, as the five-star LG G1 review shows. However, there is something particularly lacking in this year’s choices. It is a “wallpaper” model. And few people realize it’s not there, but I think it’s a terrible shame.

The wallpaper model was designed to emphasize the thinness of the OLED in a way that even the best TVs can dream of. The screen is only 2.5mm thick and was designed for wall mounting only. It is magnetically attached to a special wall-mounted bracket. This is because if it is very thin, there is really no way to hold it in place other than a magnet.

The effect is amazing, especially with the punchy images that the best OLED TVs can do. Live images with bright HDR highlights and subtle blacks are named “wallpaper” because they appear to be printed straight on the wall. Everyone will think that the remaining thickness of the TV needs to be embedded in the wall. I just feel that what you can see is impossible.

But to prove it, you can always strip the corners from the magnets and show them. A few years before the new LG “Rollable” TV, this showed that the OLED could be flexible. Of course, you shouldn’t bend it. It’s actually designed to stay flat, but you can give a little bit about making something that’s 65 inches diagonal and 0.1 inches thick.

All electronics are housed in separate soundbars that retain image processing with a variety of connections while also acting as a full-on Dolby Atmos sound system. It is connected to the screen with only an ultra-thin ribbon and is perfectly flat against the wall.

When I wanted to give one of the wallpaper models a T3 award and take a picture, I had the longest conversation with LG about how to actually do it in a photo studio where wall mounting isn’t really an option. I remember. We started to build a special fake wooden wall structure just to stick to the company for immediate delivery, but we all decided that it was probably very high resolution Until then, the press image is sufficient instead, which sounded very nervous about our plan.

The soundbar is the weirdest part of the system and I think it’s a good example of why wallpaper TVs were easily rejected despite being incredibly cool. Not only is the idea of ​​having a separate box for the connection essential, but it’s generally a good idea for premium TVs. For example, the Samsung QN95A can benefit greatly from using Samsung’s One Connect box. This means you can store all your connections in a different location and connect only one cable to your TV. Very premium and very convenient. This means that if you mount the TV on the wall, you can store it in the cupboard and store the box wherever the cables reach. why not?

But another box is also a (big) sound system, so wallpaper TVs couldn’t do that. In fact, not only can you not hide it, but you also need to make sure that there is a suitable surface underneath the TV to put it on. Like some kind of TV bench. But if you need a TV stand in exactly the same place, what’s the point of using the thinnest wall-mounted TV in the world? If you need to have a stand anyway, you can also buy one of LG’s cheaper OLED TVs that use the exact same OLED panel and processing and put it on the bench.

However, you can also mount the soundbar on the wall. But it sticks out quickly and definitely removes the edges from the overall effect. You also need to connect a Blu-ray player / console / other stuff.

No matter how much you like the effect of wallpaper TV, it’s clear that some of them are harder to wall-mount than any other set, but for some reason they can’t offer 100% of the benefits of wall-mounting. .. For everyone. Especially if it’s more expensive than those other TVs.

Maybe LG should have made an audioless TV, so the junction box could also be hidden somewhere. I could imagine a marketing department that has a collective idea about it, but wallpaper TV was never for “ordinary” buyers. If you buy a credit card-thick TV just because it’s credit-thick, you can probably invest in a sound setup that’s right for your room, right?

An equally cool model of LG’s 2021 lineup is probably the Rollable OLED TV, which is now only sold in more countries. But it’s not the same. Oh, obviously it’s glorious in its own way, but when it’s expanded, it’s just an ordinary TV with a large stand that occupies a chunk of the room. It’s a technical exhibit and it’s really impressive. But wallpaper was an art.

