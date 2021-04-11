Pros, Cons, and Best Usage





The main highlight toner is an excellent skin product that minimizes facial pores High alcohol content toner may not be perfect for your face You can use rose water instead of toner

Thanks to Instagram, our skin care routines are very similar to our diet charts. Every two hours, our skin begins to starve for moisturizing, hydration and nutrition. There are many products that can serve their purpose here, but these days toner occupies a special space in almost every skin care routine. If you feel overcharged or lazy, just clean your face and spray toner. That’s almost it!

However, simple toners, like skin products, have their own drawbacks. You come as a shocker, right? Like all skin care products, toner has its own strengths and weaknesses that you need to remember before investing and applying. But don’t worry. To save you from all searches, we have rounded down everything you need to know about toner below.

Toner: Pros and Cons

Pros: Toner is the best way to minimize pores. Half of the skin problems that some of us face are due to open pores. The nasty acne that appears the day before an important event will not pop out unless the pores are clogged.

Disadvantages: Toner contains alcohol, which can eventually dry and flaky the skin. The best way to tackle this problem is to switch to homemade toner or use rose water instead.

Pros: Toner is very moisturizing to the skin. Nutrients that cannot otherwise be ingested daily in the diet, such as aloe vera and lavender, can be externally supplied to the skin via toner. They have a refreshing feel and that’s all you need after a boring day at work.

Disadvantages: Excessive use of toner can cause skin irritation in combination with redness and swelling. Again, this all happens due to the alcohol content that can be replaced.

Pros: For skin lovers, toner is very important as it provides an additional layer of protection. After cleaning your face with a gentle wash, you may be wondering, as Spirit Toner helps remove impurities that have settled in your pores.

Optimal use of toner

What is the ideal time and method of using toner? Simply put, there is no clear answer to this question. Instead, toner use is based on a person’s skin care routine. Some follow a 10-step system in the morning, while others feel that a basic CTM is sufficient. It certainly depends on you, your skin combination, and when and how you want to use toner. Ideally

You should use the toner immediately after washing your face with a mild cleanser. Do not rigorously clean. Make sure you are using the same brand of toner and cleanser, or similar ingredients. All you have to do is spray some toner on the area of ​​your problem. If not, you can moisten a cotton pad or tissue with a toning solution and apply it to your face. Give it to the skin for 5-10 minutes to completely absorb the toner, then apply a moisturizer to seal the skin’s nutrients.

