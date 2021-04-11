Step 5: Map Google IDs Using Migration Manager-Migrate to SharePoint and OneDrive





April 9, 2021

While using Migration Manager, map your Google Drive ID to your Microsoft 365 account.

Note

The features described in this topic are part of the public preview release. Content and features are subject to change and are not subject to standard SLAs for support.

ID mapping is when you want to match user IDs and group IDs that have access to your source environment (Google in this case) and map those IDs to Microsoft 365 user IDs and group IDs. This process is important for migration. If the ID is not set properly before the migration, users may not be able to access the content. Also, the information at the destination may be incorrect.

Migrate Google sharing settings by mapping Google groups and users to Microsoft 365 groups and users.

[移行]Select a tab.In the menu bar[マップID]Choose.

3.[自動マップ]Select to have MigrationManager map the ID, or[ユーザーとグループのインポート]Select to upload the value using a CSV file.

Individual ID Mappings To edit a single mapping, highlight the row. Enter the mapping Microsoft 365 user account.[保存]Choose.Import users and groups

If you have many mappings to edit, you can choose to upload a CSV file that contains the user-group mappings. Download the file template to your computer and enter the destination. Save the file as a .csv file using any name you like.

Use M to upload your own user and group mapping

[ユーザーとグループのインポート]Choose. Insert your own mapping and download the mapping.csv template file. You can give the .csv any name you like.[ファイルの選択]Choose. Navigate to the mapping .csv file and select.[保存]Choose.[閉じる]Choose.

important

Be sure to check the mapping before uploading the file. The file is not validated and you cannot change the migration once.

Step 6: Migration and monitoring

Note

Google Preview of Migration Manager is not available to users of Office 365 operated by 21Vianet in China. It is also not available to Microsoft 365 users who use the German cloud with Deutsche Telekom, a data trustee. This is supported for German users whose data location is not in a German data center.

This feature is also not supported for Government Cloud users such as GCC, Consumer, GCC High, DoD.

