Be careful when Big Tech says it protects your privacy





But don’t be fooled. Apple, Google and Facebook are carefully choosing the privacy battle. These companies do not change the way they use or collect data, only the way others do it. Yes, these protections are good for us, but they also establish and expand the power of these already dominant companies. For tech giants, embracing privacy isn’t just about gaining public trust and good news. It’s also a great excuse to throw rocks at each other and crush startups (and potential future rivals) stuck along the way.

Please consider future advertising privacy updates for Apples. Sometime this spring, all iPhone apps that display ads or sell data to advertisers should display a pop-up similar to the following: [This app] We are seeking permission to track you across third-party apps and websites. You can choose to allow tracking or ask the app not to track. This determines whether advertisers have access to a unique identifier associated with their device, called the Advertiser’s Identifier (IDFA), which was previously a hidden gem in the mobile advertising industry. It’s hard to imagine that many users choose to allow tracking.

At first glance, Apple’s latest privacy protection is a commendable step and a boon to iPhone owners. Mobile advertisers call it the first jockey in the ad apocalypse. This gives people more control over their data, deprives data brokers of buying and selling information about us, and makes it more difficult for malicious advertisers to track people between apps.

It happens that this change also undermines Facebook’s business model, which is the obvious enemy of privacy. Facebook accounts for over 90% of revenue through mobile advertising. In response, Facebook has launched a public relations campaign claiming that Apple’s updates threaten coffee shops, florists, and other small businesses that rely on effective mobile advertising.

Facebook claims it’s misleading about its impact on small businesses, but it’s true that Apple’s new advertising policy isn’t just a boon. It is specifically designed to reduce the effectiveness of one type of new app, advertising, to give Apple control over what apps are popular and how they are popular.

About 10 years ago, when the app for that was in everyone’s mouth, the App Store was the main hub for iPhone owners to discover new apps. Being listed on the App Store front page makes it easy to get new apps with thousands of downloads and secure your startup in the next round of funding. However, only a large number of new apps could be posted on the front page of the App Store. In the 2010s, Facebook became a new and popular place to discover apps, this time through advertising.

IDFA, an advertiser identifier that Apple will soon block, is a key factor in Facebook’s dominance of the mobile advertising world. With IDFA, Facebook allows you to use your app from the moment the user clicks on your app’s ad (whether that ad is on one of Facebook’s own services or one of your partners, such as TikTok or Tinder). You can track until you create it using for the first time. Purchase. These ads are more than just roadside signs, they are hypertargeted with personal data, and thanks to the tracking enabled by IDFA, they can provide proof that they are working.

By allowing iPhone users to block IDFA, Apple is throwing a wrench into Facebook’s advertising machine. App developers who want to know how ads work should switch to new advertising technologies run by Apple. It’s privacy-friendly, but it’s less targeted than the Facebook version. In this way, Apple will regain its position as a cornerstone of the app economy as it discovers new apps through the App Store, Siri, and potentially Apple-developed search engines instead of Facebook. I want

Despite the fact that Facebook itself pulled a similar trick only 10 years ago, Facebook threatens a retaliatory antitrust proceeding against Apple. In 2011, Facebook was home to an active ecosystem of third-party apps that drew crowds of users into the platform and spent significantly more time there. Zynga games such as Farmville and Mafia Wars make up almost 20% of Facebook’s revenue. However, these apps began to choke the platform with constant invitations and invasive data collection, and by 2014 Facebook decided to significantly reduce access to user data in the name of privacy. Did. This change destined an advancing army of start-ups. Zynga, in particular, felt its market value plummeted from nearly $ 15 billion to $ 3 billion.

This is a bait-and-switch in the name of privacy, exacerbating the monopoly of the technology sector. Big tech platforms such as the iPhone and Facebook are what economists call the double-sided market. These help connect one group of people (app developers, advertisers) to another group (general people). However, an empty platform is useless to both parties. Therefore, to solve the chicken-and-egg problem, early platforms will attract one side of the market and allow data on the other side to be played quickly and loosely. This starts a virtuous cycle in which apps attract users, and when the platform dominates it, such as users attracting more apps, it pulls the switch and removes the data access that first attracted the app. I will. The platform does this under the banner of privacy, but undermines startups that have grown large enough to be potential competitors.

Indeed, we want to encourage leading tech companies to improve our data, and their latest privacy intervention is a step in that direction. IDFA promotes an economy of discriminatory advertising and greedy personal data collection. Facebook’s 2014 privacy update may have killed Farmville, which prevented more personal data from flowing to This Is Your Digital Life. This is a personality test app used to target right-wing politics with a pile of data in the hands of Cambridge Analytica. Information-packed ads. Similarly, Google Chrome’s upcoming privacy sandbox protects users from privacy infringements caused by third-party cookies that track us throughout the Internet.

The problem is that these moves force us to gain privacy at the expense of having a competitive tech department. Big Tech benefits from this dynamic. For example, future changes in Google will make advertising more difficult for everyone but Google, and will further establish its position as a superpower in web advertising. And if this dynamic continues, only the types of privacy improvements that allow these companies to retain power will be seen, with real problems such as oversight, political ad targeting, and data-driven discrimination. I can’t find anything to deal with.

The only way to prevent this is for Congress to pass a comprehensive privacy law. If the platform can no longer seduce third parties by promising indiscriminate data sharing, the platform faces privacy concerns that give excuses to pull that data from underneath a company that has grown to rely on it. It is not.

To curb a powerful platform that has already achieved bait-and-switch, you need to understand how to force it to create opportunities for external competition and innovation without compromising privacy. Big Tech does not do this on its own, and the government needs a broader approach to antitrust law in order for the law to get its job done. Hands of some companies.

President Biden laid the groundwork for this by appointing candid critics of Big Tech with these beliefs, such as antitrust scholars Tim Wu and Lina Khan, to the positions of major government agencies. I built it. They need to scrutinize industry-approved privacy gains so that they don’t overwhelm competition, exacerbate one problem, and appear to be addressing another.

Whenever a powerful tech company makes changes that appear to protect our privacy, we should not assume that it is doing it from moral obligations, or even for good public relations. Apple, Facebook, and Google all show that they can adopt privacy rhetoric to hide their seizure of power. Big Tech wants you to believe that this is inevitable if you want to improve your privacy.

Gabriel Nicholas is a researcher at New York University’s Institute of Information Law and Cyber ​​Security Center. Follow him on Twitter @ GabeNicholas.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos