The malware author used Facebook ads to trick users into downloading this fake Clubhouse app for Windows.





Clubhouse, a social audio app that swept the world in the midst of a pandemic last year, has been quite controversial. These range from researchers finding apps that publish live audio to Chinese servers to users who discover that there is no easy way to delete their accounts. It was revealed that hackers are spreading fake Clubhouse apps for PC through fake Facebook ads.

According to TechCrunch, malware authors have taken advantage of Clubhouse’s growing popularity to create what it claims to be a Clubhouse client for PCs, advertise those ads on Facebook, and install apps for users. I’m busy getting it done. Unfortunately, the app contains a link to a web page disguised as the official Clubhouse website, giving users the ability to download the latest Clubhouse app for Windows to install malware on their system. I did.

The website also reportedly contains screenshots of the non-existent Clubhouse app for the desktop, visualized by the malware author. When a user downloads and installs a malicious app, it connects to a command and control server to perform various tasks. The report reveals that running the app in a secure sandbox is trying to infect the computer with ransomware.

The fake Clubhouse app server and website appear to be offline, but that doesn’t mean users shouldn’t pay attention. To get started, never click on links to software that you receive by email or appear in advertisements. Always google for the application you are interested in, as you are most likely to find the official link this way. Also note that Clubhouse is only available on iPhones running Apples iOS software and is working on an app for Android, so it’s unlikely that the official desktop version will arrive in the near future. there is.

