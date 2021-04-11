Thousands of employees write to Google requesting better protection against harassment at work





Employees of tech giant Alphabet have written an open letter to CEO Sundar Pichai, who demands a safe environment against harassment at Google. A letter published on the online blogging platform Medium cites a recent report published in the New York Times, where a former employee talks about the trials of her harassment case and how it was treated by the company. I will.

The open letter has been signed by more than 1,300 people in medium so far, and medium also publishes their names.

Employees also made two requests when asking the company to stop protecting the accused. The first request is for Google to get rid of the harassers about the status of the team leader. “The harasser must not manage or lead the team, whether directly or indirectly, including dotted reports or managing temporary staff, vendors, or contractors,” he said. I am.

They also asked Alphabet to “force” change Harasser’s team in case the allegations were confirmed to ensure that the employee was not working with the torturer.

“This is a long pattern in which the alphabet protects the harassment, rather than protecting the victims of the harassment. The person who reports the harassment is burdened and usually while the harassment remains. Or leave the alphabet while being rewarded for their actions, “said the letter.

The letter also quoted the example of two more employees awarded by the company, despite allegations of harassment against them.

“This isn’t news for many at Alphabet. Android mobile software creator Andy Rubin was awarded a $ 90 million severance pay after accusing a woman of forcing oral sex. He awarded $ 35 million when he was forced to resign after investigating sexual assault, “the letter read.

“Alphabet workers deserve the right to work in an abusive environment. Alphabet must prioritize worker safety by prioritizing victims’ concerns,” he said.

The substance of the alphabet, Google, is the subject of old criticism of the treatment of cases related to harassment. In 2018, the company announced that after more than 20,000 employees went on strike on this issue, it would change its policy to improve its response to such issues.

At that time, the strike organizers praised the progress of sexual harassment, hoping that sexual harassment would be the coveted relief for the plaintiffs.

However, in an open letter, the signator expressed disappointment with the company, saying, “None of Google Walkout’s requirements were met (temporary staff, vendors, contractors, and workers from non-Google Alphabet companies still did. I have been forced to arbitrate).

“The alphabet hasn’t changed … I’ve raised these issues before. I’m still waiting for the Google Walkout request to be met!” It also said.

