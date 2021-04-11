



The open source pedal of the mod device plays another song

Berlin-based Mod Devices creates a new generation of versatile audio tools

Our tech outlook may be dominated by carefully groomed walled gardens that are monitored by enthusiastic tech giants, but in the union of creative tinkering, the limits are The death of innovation. The future of sound is open source. Berlin-based ModDevices agrees with the spirit that it needs to be open to people with the time and skills to change the system. Mod builds effects processors for all kinds of musicians, and each device is a building block for an unlimited world of sound. In layman’s terms, the digital box sits between the instrument and the amp, allowing players to layer different effects in endless ways or create their own.

“I’ve been playing the guitar and tinkering with computers since 1990,” says Gianfranco Ceccolini, who founded Mod Devices in Brazil in 2014. “When the first digital multi-effects units appeared in the 1990s, I tried many of them and was disappointed. They may have been digital, but the products are still very analog and predefined. There were features that were available and there was no way to reprogram them. Ceccolini’s dream was a processor that could run his own software.

The first mod product was the Quadra. It was a compact box primarily intended for guitarists and bassists, who wanted convenience and flexibility in one small package. Today, the company has 13 strengths, three core products: Duo, Duo X, and the new Dwarf, as well as a variety of fast-growing accessories. Half of the workforce is based in the House of Music in Berlin. This is the former train stop that was home to many music technology companies, and the rest work in remote areas around the world. Mod devices work when connected to a computer. Users use the skeuomorphic interface to build complex effects chains from about 400 options, from delays and reverbs to synthesizers and sequencers. The resulting virtual ensemble, or pedalboard, is stored on the pedal and can be used as a stand-alone device away from your computer, allowing you to fine-tune and shape your sound in a variety of ways.

The Dwarf is a rugged all-metal unit designed for stage simplicity and studio flexibility.

Mod’s industrial and graphic design spirit evolved from a “off-the-shelf” approach, bringing together high-quality components with brown-like simplicity. “We are driven by features,” says Ceccolini. “I think this is why we make our products so minimal compared to the products we offer in terms of functionality. Musicians absolutely need to trust their equipment, so it’s rugged. Durability is also important. In a way, creating hardware has never been so easy, “he adds. “3D printing, rapid prototyping, and low volume production are all accessible realities.”

So far, Mod has been a hot topic before crowdfunding prototypes and selling them through selected dealers. “We are essentially a new segment of musical instruments, standing between traditional self-contained devices and laptops,” says Ceccolini. “In the future, more and more creative people will be able to use technology designed with very specific uses in mind. Our aim is for everyone to be any musical. To be able to achieve any sound in context §

Typical MODDwarf Virtual Pedal Board: Create unlimited sounds by connecting over 400 different plug-ins

