I fell into a Google Voice scam. This is what you have to do to avoid them.





Journalist Kelly Lisman is a fraud expert and has investigated them for publications like insiders. However, while trying to sell furniture, the scammer could use his number to set up a Google Voice account. “If this person does something fraudulent with a Google Voice number, the first investigation will lead you to you, not them.” See other articles on Insider’s business page.

Two weeks ago, when my smartphone turned on with a message from OfferUp, a resale app, I was fine. “Hello, this is still available?”

I didn’t think this person, who claimed to be interested in buying my old furniture, was trying to get a phone number in Google Voice trying to turn himself into a “real person.”

For months, I was desperately trying to sell furniture in my old apartment to offset the rise in storage rent. A glance at the mobile phone screen made me already relieved of the prospect of the sale.

The message was sent by a woman named Jaree. The profile picture showed a young, unpretentious woman with curly black hair. The app has shown that Jaree’s payment information and phone number have been verified. She seemed legal.

She asked for my phone number after I told her that the furniture was still available. I thought it was a great idea. Talking to someone always elicits clearer communication than text messages.

Despite OfferUp’s warning, “Sharing contact details with strangers may not be safe,” I sent it.

“Jaree” sends a message to Kelly Rissman in the OfferUp app.Kelly Lisman

In retrospect, this should have acted as a red flag. But I trusted Jarry, her gentle face, and her ability to lift the weight of increasingly expensive furniture from my shoulders. In addition, she had my phone number, not my bank account details.

As a reporter writing about scams, I’m used to actually handing out my phone number for interviews, so sharing it is the type of “contact” that OfferUp needs to warn me. I didn’t feel like “details of”. I ignored the message and mentally prepared for negotiations.

But Jarry and I have never talked on the phone. Our exchange has simply moved from text messages via the app to text messages over the phone. And my desire to sell my furniture shook yet another danger signal. She wanted to prove that I was a “real person” before I could move on.

She sent a text message in broken English saying that I needed to send the 6 digit code I received. I was embarrassed. How about suggesting that I’m not a real person?

The promised code arrived in my text message. Next to the code was the word “Google Voice”, and what I later discovered was a sentence written in Filipino.

The message was sent with the number 220-00. A quick google search confirmed that the message came from Google, so for some reason Jarry seemed even more legitimate to me.

Scammers demand a 6-digit number in broken English.Kelly Lisman

Longing for sale, I sent back the code. If you were actually translating the Filipino text, you would have said, “This is a Google Voice verification code. Don’t share it with others.”

“Sorry, I’m having trouble verifying this number. Can you send me another phone number?” Jarry replied. She actually sent a block of text twice in a row, as if she had copied and pasted the script sloppyly.

At this point, I was embarrassed that the ironic reality of the situation was hit. I researched and wrote about scams, but I fell into just one.

The strange part was that I couldn’t understand how I was scammed. The scams I investigated dealt with scammers who extracted the victim’s personal information such as driver’s licenses and bank account numbers.

But Jaree didn’t even have my full name, only a personal phone number. It turns out that some scammers only want a “real” phone number.

See also: These are the eight biggest scams that people are most likely to fall into online.

This is called a Google Voice scam. “This validation metaphor is very common for fraudsters to use,” Satnam Narang, a staff research engineer at cyber-exposure company Tenable, told me.

Scheme variations have been around for quite some time and were common in the early days of Craigslist and Facebook.

Recently, WhatsApp and TikTok users have also experienced verification scam versions.

“Scammers are basically just trying to piggyback on people like you who sell products on the service to create a Google Voice number,” Narang adds.

But why do they need a Google Voice number? “To perpetuate further scams,” says Naran.

Jaree has signed up for a Google Voice account. This will give you a new internet number 1 that has nothing to do with your phone bill or name, and you will be anonymous.

See: Experts say hackers are good at tricking people into giving them passwords.

However, in order to create a Google Voice account, the scammers first needed a legitimate phone number to link the account.

So I joined the company. Jaree, with a confirmed real phone number, created a Google Voice number. Anonymously, Jaree may have tricked others into using my name to send her money and banking information.

“If this person is currently doing something fraudulent with a Google Voice number, the first investigation will lead to you, not them,” says Christoph Hebeisen, director of security intelligence research at Lookout.

“I don’t know what all the reasons Google asks for a real phone number to verify Google Voice, but I have some handle on who the real person is trying to register for that account. I think there’s one thing behind it: the motive behind it, and this completely destroys that process. “

Jaree managed to stop using me to scam others. Immediately after being scammed, I created a Google Voice account and linked to my number using the same steps Jaree did recently.

Read more: What is phishing? Here’s what you need to know about virtual fraud techniques and how to protect yourself from data theft:

A pop-up message informs me that this phone number is already in use. Jaree managed to create an account within 5 minutes of tricking me.

Fortunately, you can only register your phone number once with Google Voice. Perhaps that’s why Jaree tried to extract as many legitimate phone numbers as possible from suckers like me. So when I signed up, Google sent me another code (in English), and I was able to confirm it and get my number back.

Reports of fraud launched on US websites and apps nearly doubled between 2019 and 2020, increasing from 70,070 to 134,416.

The actual number of victims of verification fraud can be even higher. Hebeisen speculates that Google Voice scams and their variants are often overlooked because the victims have not suffered any financial losses.

“I know everyone doesn’t give me their credit card number, but don’t you respond to giving someone the verification code you received on the phone? I think that’s something people aren’t aware of. “He says.

According to Naran, scammers may unlink Google Voice accounts created from the numbers they obtain, but otherwise the consequences can be disastrous.

He said that the scammer “physically goes to the store, claims to be you, wants to transfer the SIM from an existing phone to a new phone, and basically can hijack your number SIM swapping I will explain the scam.

“And they can access your account, reset your password, log in to your Gmail, log in to your banking institution, and basically plunder all your accounts. I will. “

Naran says it’s unlikely that a Google Voice scam will be followed by a SIM exchange scam, but “it’s not out of the scope of the possibility.”

I didn’t immediately know how lucky I was to get my number back quickly. When a hacker gets a piece of personal information, such as a phone number or email address, he owns the “key to the digital kingdom,” said Doug Fodeman, content director at TheDailyScam.com, a website that specializes in recognizing cyber fraud. say.

Jaree was able to easily enter my information into data mediation sites such as Spokeo and BeenVerified and collect even more personal information with just my phone number and name. We are currently moving to areas where personal information may be stolen.

“People don’t know how much personal information they have on the Internet,” says Fodeman. “We want to make it more difficult by deleting as much of this data as possible. Specifically, phone numbers and email addresses are very important to digital IDs.”

He recommends signing up for OneRep.com, a website that removes personal information from data mediation sites. After typing in my full name and location on the site, my chin fell.

Of the 103 data brokers analyzed, my information was in 40 of them.

You can choose to pay for OneRep’s service, which instantly wipes out your personal information from all websites, or opt out manually.

Hidden at the bottom of the data mediation site is a button that says “Don’t sell personal information”, which allows you to remove your information from the website’s nails.

“The absolute lesson of all these is that once you get the code, you don’t share it with anyone for some reason,” says Fodeman.

Ironically, what’s the best way to protect yourself from encountering verification scams? Create a Google Voice account.

OfferUp now allows you to send your Google Voice number to the person who sells your product instead of your personal phone number.

Lessons learned. Thanks to my scammer, I’m ready to use my Google Voice account. Does anyone want furniture?

