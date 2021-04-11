Why are car airbags also not tested with women’s breasts in mind?





Have you ever held a hammer in your hand? For example, if you are a woman or an Asian man and your hands are thin, the hammer is often too heavy. Have you ever wondered why a male colleague is wearing a T-shirt when the temperature of the building always has to wear a cardigan? Why is there an article in the Dutch newspaper Trouw that one of the COVID-19 vaccines may not have been fully tested in women?

It may be because of all “male defaults”. Obviously, research shows that home appliances, consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals are often tested in groups that are primarily male. Similarly, men of a certain height and weight, and most are white. All women had a problematic response to the above vaccinations. It may be a coincidence. So I’m not sure if this is a typical “male default” situation. But I know this: data tends not to be aggregated by gender. Women make up half of the world’s population, but are often excluded from decision-making research and data collection. From measuring economic growth to dealing with disasters to critical public transport planning efforts in cities, Caroline Criado-Perez writes in her book, Invisible Women: Data Bias in a World Designed for Men.

Gender perspective

What are the implications for the micro and individual levels? Consider car airbags that have not been fully tested to take into account women’s breasts, technical equipment that is difficult to handle to cause accidents, drugs that work incorrectly, and heart failure that is not detected in time in women.

A gender perspective is an essential step in technology development and design. Gabriella Obispa focuses on gender-related innovations and responsible, comprehensive technologies that improve people’s lives. She wants to be a link to the technology ecosystem to facilitate and ensure the development of comprehensive technology.

Is technology really practical for both women and men? Men who make use of their soft qualities and women who demonstrate their strength. Is it possible to change the pattern of expectations?

Generational change

It takes shape at the meso level. You and I are part of this alternation of generations and can help change the system: from our childcare toolkit to the expectations of our workplace for women and men. The girl is unaware of the sex difference until she is eight years old. She thinks she can be anything. Of course, that’s true. In many respects, it was not due to the fact that the world still tends to take a male perspective. The other, or “woman,” is a “deviation” from the norm. As soon as you recognize it and talk about it, you contribute to change.

And what about gender equality at the macro level in the business world? Society is changing, partly because of the importance of technology and digitization, as well as data and algorithms. Everyone wants to attract people who are digital and data savvy to their organization. Millennials with these skills and abilities primarily determine what changes an organization must undergo in order to remain commercially relevant to the economy later. This requires both women and men. However, not all women’s potential is seen in the organization in the long run. Organizational diversity has proven to lead to better decision-making, both in the boardroom and on the workplace. Therefore, the pipeline of an organization should be mixed 50:50 with women and men who have the potential, energy and courage.

“Male default”

Why is this not the case yet? It can depend on its “male default”, our culture, our upbringing, role patterns, and language. Have you heard of Mom’s Day? Or a family woman? I’ve heard of Dad’s Day and family members. The Netherlands has a very low international ranking for gender equality. Especially for modern countries like we think. Fortunately, the right to a few weeks of parental leave has finally been introduced. What a wonderful thing for men! After all, you are both parents. And after COVID-19, the discussion about part-time work m / f is completely different. Nonetheless, women’s assignment still appears to be needed as a powerful tool to encourage businesses to set goals for placing enough women in key positions within the organization. Not only when hiring, but especially when it comes to responsible positions and promotion to professional expertise.

What does investing in gender equality really bring to an organization? A mixed team and board will improve decision making by 87%, innovation revenue by 45%, and sales by 15-21%. As a result, investing in talented women contributes to cost efficiency, increased profit potential, better decision making, diversified sales opportunities, better image, and better position in the job market. To do.

Internal anchor

To push gender equality in the right direction, FAMKE wants to help organizations initiate the transformation process. In other words, actual gender equality. FAMKE provides an approach to the trajectory of (cultural) change in an organization. Focuses on more women in decision-making and professional positions. Use an integrated approach that spans four pillars: core values, governance, culture, and employee travel. It provides dashboards and tools for corporate auditors, the board of directors, middle management, and employees of the organization. This approach is a multi-year program offered in modules that include customized content for each organization. It has an internal anchor as a goal. Because the focus on gender equality needs to take root, not just token gestures.

It is sometimes quoted that “future engineers are women”. Perhaps women are good at thinking about technology-related crossovers. And not only can you be involved in the social context of technology, but you can also make connections. Technology is not an end in itself, but a means of serving our society.

How happy it would be if the latest cell phone were quickly tested with a small hand. Women make up 50 percent of the world’s population. That means they occupy 50 percent of the market.

