Samsung SmartTag + will be released globally on April 16th





Samsung has announced plans for the brand to launch an upgraded version of the Galaxy SmartTag Smart Tracker. The new Samsung SmartTag + will be available globally on April 16th. Like the old SmartTag, the new SmartTag can also be attached to keys, wallets, bags and more.

The design became popular with Tile many years ago. Technology giant Apple is also rumored to develop and launch the Apple AirTag for some time. However, Samsung first hit the original SmartTag in January 2020. During launch, a Korean company also announced that an upgraded version with ultra-wideband technology is under development. The new SmartTag + is almost here.

Samsung SmartTag +: New features

Samsung SmartTag + supports both ultra-wideband and Bluetooth LE (low energy). Bluetooth LE consumes much less battery than a regular Bluetooth connection and was already part of the original Samsung SmartTag. With new technology, SmartTag + can more accurately identify lost items and improve spatial awareness.

Using UWB technology also means that SmartTag + can use augmented reality to visually guide users to lost tokens using their smartphone’s camera. However, you will also need a smartphone with UWB to use this feature.

Samsung has also added a new feature that makes it easier for users to ring the tracker as soon as they approach the location. All SmartThings Find data is encrypted and protected, so the location of the tag will not be disclosed to anyone but you, Samsung said in a press release about the privacy aspect of the tracker.

The new Galaxy SmartTag + also costs more than the original tracker. The Galaxy SmartTag was priced at $ 29.99 per unit, while the new SmartTag + is priced at $ 39,99 per unit.

