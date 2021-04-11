Google Discover Now excludes 5 types of content





Google Discover Changes in Google Discover Saturical Content Report that Google incorrectly labels news as Satire Citation

Google has updated its Google Discover policy to add five types of content that may be excluded from recommendations. Publishers need to be careful and govern themselves accordingly.

Google Discover

Discover is a way Google uses the Google app to display interesting content to mobile phone users. Google Discover differs from Google Search in that Google automatically selects the type of content to display based on your recent search history and other factors.

Google Discover can also be controlled by the user by blocking certain types of content when Google makes a mistake, or by using other methods of indicating settings.

Some content is new and others are evergreen, not new to the web, but may be new to anyone browsing Google Discover.

Google Discover is a great way for content creators to reach more site visitors.

Google explains what Discover looks like.

“Discover gives you the latest information you’re interested in, such as your favorite sports team or news site, without having to search for the types of updates you see in the Google app Discover, or when you’re browsing the web on your smartphone. You can select the type of update to display in. “

What has changed with Google Discover

Google has updated a developer support web page to help publishers understand how to get more traffic from Google Discover.

Additional content has been added to the web page to explain recent changes to the types of sites that Google displays on Discover.

Google has updated the documentation on the Discover Support page to show examples of five types of content that aren’t displayed in Discover.

These are five examples of the types of content that Google has stated are excluded from Discover.

Job ApplicationsPetitionsFormsCode RepositoriesSatirical ContentSatirical Content

Publishers of satirical content appear to be aware of the reduction in traffic from Google Discover. The reason satirical content can be a problem is that users may not be able to determine if the content is genuine.

Satire usually uses exaggeration to tease targets such as politicians and popular social trends. This type of content is often mistaken for real news because people who tend to believe in a particular perspective (confirmation bias) consider it genuine.

For example, a person who believes that members of a particular party are lazy and corrupt may believe that satirical news stories about politicians taking bribes during a nap are real news stories. Maybe.

Google has updated its Get on Discover support page with a new paragraph that describes the types of content that may be excluded from Google Discover.

This is new guidance for Google Discover.

“To provide a great user experience, Discover seeks to present content suitable for interest-based feeds, such as articles and videos, to eliminate unwanted or potentially confusing content. For example, Discover may not recommend job submissions, petition forms, forms, code repositories, or non-contextual, satiety content. “

Report that Google mislabels news as satire

Usually, when Google deploys something new, there are some sites that get caught inadvertently and lose traffic. These cases are known as false positives.

False positives occur when Google introduces new algorithmic changes aimed at removing certain types of sites from display. Sites that are accidentally deleted are called false positives.

Historically, Google has received feedback on false positives and responded by making changes to improve the algorithm to minimize false positives.

Search marketer Lily Ray posted an interesting post on LinkedIn about false positives.

She said:

“Also, the label” satire “seems to be fairly widely used on many sites that offer exaggerated headlines, even if the content itself isn’t really satire. “

This sounds like a false positive case where the article may not have appeared in Google Discover due to the exaggerated headline. In the future, publishers may want to moderate article titles to mitigate clickbait-type exaggerations.

Quote

Visit the Discover support page

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

