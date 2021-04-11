Types of migration needed by Greece





Stefanos Bournias, 25, works in a coworking space on March 29, in the midst of a pandemic of coronavirus disease in Athens. Innovation, start-up business, culture, tourism, high-quality service-based manufacturing in shipping, and foreign investment form a net that is supported and thus supported by specialized research, the authors say. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]

A major anniversary like Greece is celebrating this year is an opportunity to think about future challenges and opportunities. The country’s growth outlook assessment shows flaws in at least three areas. Lack of high-tech production and innovation. And the unfavorable vital trajectory, where the number of births is small and the migration balance is negative. In short, introversion undermines the progress that can be achieved.

Many economies and societies are regularly strengthened by educational systems that attract people and ideas from a wider area. Specifically, higher education serves as a means of mobility for students, scientists and technology. The big advantage of this is not only in countries like the United States, the United Kingdom and France, but also in very different countries without attracting and systematically developing human capital, as well as many other countries that have developed or cultivated the region. It can also be seen in the country. Fields with high local or global reach.

Those who move to other countries to study do more than just strengthen their local economy directly. They also often bring ideas, form personal bonds, integrate into society for professional or personal reasons, and continue to strengthen the economy during peak productivity times. It also acts as a powerful bridge to your country of origin.

This is a broken mechanism in Greece. Very few students come here to study abroad, partly because of the education system itself, but also because of the economy. Nevertheless, the possibilities are extraordinary. Greece could become a major center for science and economics, data-led, graduate and graduate research, as well as vocational training and professional research in the Balkans, the Middle East, Turkey and, of course, the wider region of Cyprus. there is. Analysis and business management. On a global scale, it can be a force in classical studies, history and philosophy. Fostering ties with the diaspora is also beneficial, including programming in English, working with foreign institutions, and teaching Greek.

Systematically attracting more young people than they are today will have a positive effect on the body of students in the country. It will contribute to the creation of a rich and dynamic educational environment. Today’s Greek college students, in contrast to students studying elsewhere, barely touch and communicate with foreign developments. This manifestation of introversion has a negative impact when opening our horizons is important to science and the economy.

However, making the Greek education system more attractive and increasing its presence on international maps is not something that can happen automatically. It requires modernization of its structure and operation. It is a system that is over-regulated by the state or has an introverted and outdated form of governance and cannot meet current challenges. Restructuring parts of the economy is also essential, as education cannot be a bridge to anywhere. High-quality services in innovation, start-ups, culture, tourism, shipping, and manufacturing based on foreign investment can form a net that is supported and thus supported by specialized research disciplines.

The basic policy is not only to strengthen human capital, but also to strengthen the dynamic sections of the population that will be initially attracted by the education system. Given the expected rebound after the end of the pandemic, it is important that the necessary political intervention is now underway for this to succeed in the medium term. After all, looking at the past, we can see that when a country is more open, it is always making great strides. The use of new European resources, as has often been the case in the past, will only succeed to the extent that it works towards a more outward and open economy, not the other way around.

Nikos Vettas is the Director General of the Economic and Industrial Research Foundation (IOBE) and a professor at the Athens University of Economics and Commerce.

