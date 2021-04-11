Will Google Silicon Make Pixel Smartphones Cheaper or More Expensive?





Every eye is paying attention to whether the new and unique chipset expected of the Pixel 6 means more features and lower cost than the Pixel 5.

Last week, reports emerged that Google would start making its own silicon for Pixel smartphones, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that Pixel owners will break their notebooks. That’s a bold move for Google, which has relied on Qualcomm for its chipsets. This can affect users in a variety of ways and occurs after years of truncation by Apple and Samsung devices in terms of performance. As a result, the Pixel has a reputation for being a solid yet middle-class player.

It may change soon. Google’s Pixel 6 is scheduled for fall 2021, with proposals to be the first Google phone to feature a system-on-chip (SoC) developed by the company. Rumors of the move began to spread early last year, and when Google CEO Sundar Pichai said he would make a deeper investment in hardware, he didn’t elaborate, but it really gained momentum this fall. .. Many speculated that he referred to Google’s efforts under the codename “Whitechapel” to develop its own chipset for use on both Pixel smartphones and Chromebooks.

But does the new chipset mean that Pixel buyers can expect their wallets to be heavier or lighter? Another way to ask if Google is trying to cut costs and return those savings to consumers, or if it’s aiming to face high-end Apple or Samsung directly. It’s not exactly clear, but a look at the chip shows a more powerful phone, perhaps with a slight price increase. Last year, Axios reported that SoC chips manufactured in Samsung’s semiconductor units would include an 8-core ARM processor and hardware for machine learning and the Google Assistant’s always-on capabilities. This puts the Google Pixel 6 towards the premium end of the market, but it doesn’t have to be the top.

Google Silicon to Improve Pixel 6 Performance

Currently, Google’s finest Pixel 5 smartphones retail for $ 699. The phone is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. The 765G is part of the Qualcomms 7 Series Processor and is at the top of the Qualcomm product line, but there is a healthy gap with the top 8 Series Processors. Based on the specifications of the new chip, the unique SoC that Google is developing will be more consistent with the 8 Series. The monetary benefits Google gets from its production are likely to mean offset by the cost of raising specs.

There is a possibility of price increases, but the value can also skyrocket. Unlike Apple, which allows custom builds of processors to meet the needs of mobile phones, Google has been handcuffed by what it can do with off-the-shelf chipsets. Get support. Qualcomm can only support 3 year renewals (Qualcomm limitation). As a result, Google is far behind its competitor Apple, which has been able to update the iPhone for five years. The gap should close now. Google is also in a position to provide additional functionality to the phone with little or no cost impact.

Verizon Mobile Hotspot Fire Hazard Recall: What You Need to Know

