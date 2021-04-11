Spectacular Apple Sale Saves Up to $ 200 Off All M1 MacBook Laptops





April turns out to be a spectacular month for MacBook trading. And with the Memorial Day sale just a few weeks away, the deal should be even better.

For example, Amazon is currently selling all current generation MacBook laptops for up to $ 200 off. As part of the sale, the rarely discounted Apple MacBook Air M1 (256GB) is on sale for $ 949.99. This is a $ 49 discount and is one of the best Apple deals I’ve seen this year.

MacBook Air (M1): Now $ 999 $ 949 @ AmazonSave $ 50: The new MacBook Air offers great performance thanks to the new Apple Silicon. The new M1 CPU also helped the MacBook Air reach more than 14 hours in battery tests. For a limited time, Amazon sells for the cheapest price in 2021 at $ 949. It has a 13.3-inch Retina display, an Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Apple MacBook Pro 16 “(2019): $ 2,399 to $ 2,184 @ AmazonNow $ 214 Off: Apple’s largest MacBook Pro features a 9th generation 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 6-core processor, 512 GB SSD, and 16 GB of RAM For graphics, it features AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics with GDDR6 memory and Intel UHD graphics 630 for decentralized tasks. This model features a touch bar and touch ID, and True Tone technology. It also comes with a built-in Retina display.

If you’re looking for the cheapest MacBook laptop, the new MacBook Air M1 won’t disappoint. It features a 13-inch 2,560 x 1600 pixel Retina display, 8 GB of RAM, Apple’s 8-core M1 CPU, and a 256 GB SSD. Despite its basic configuration, this MacBook has the same CPU as the more expensive MacBook Pro M1 and provides enough horsepower for everything.

A review of the MacBook Air M1 gave this model an almost perfect score for its outstanding performance, comfortable keyboard design, high-resolution webcam, and stunningly powerful battery life. Air scored 5,962 points in the Geekbench 5.1 (Intel) multi-core test. This was virtually a heat wave at 5,925 points on the M1 MacBook Pro. It also outperforms the ZenBook 13’s 5,084 and XPS 13’s 5,319 (both tested with an Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU and 16GB of RAM) in comparable Geekbench 5.2 tests.

MacBook Air is not the only MacBook sold on Amazon. MacBook Pro M1 and 16-inch MacBook Pro are also available.

