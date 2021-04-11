What’s New in Georgia Cyber ​​Center





After interviewing Georgia’s technology and security leaders in 2018, it became clear that the Georgia Cyber ​​Center (GCC) was special — for many reasons. In an interview with Georgia CIO and Secretary-General of the Georgia Department of Technology (GTA), Calvin Rhodes, he described the vision, planning, teamwork, and implementation that made the vision a reality.

Fast-forwarding for three years, GCC continues to receive a lot of (natural) attention, providing a model for federal, state, and local governments to consider a variety of cybersecurity training, solutions, and emergency management exercises. doing.

After hearing about some new developments, I interviewed Georgia’s current Chief Technology Officer and Chief Information Security Officer to learn more about various topics.

As Georgia’s CTO, Steve Nichols advises GTA and state agency leadership on technology issues. He played a key role in key initiatives to modernize state government IT, including the privatization of IT infrastructure and managed network services in 2009. The State Chief Information Officers Association awarded Dr. Nichols the State Technology Innovator Award in 2017. He has a PhD. Majored in Physics at Georgia Institute of Technology.

I have been working with Steve for many years, dating back to my time as Michigan CSO. He is always outstanding in helping and addressing the latest state-of-the-art issues. He is a global leader in providing impressive insights, and his perspective is sought by governments around the world.

David Allen is the Georgia CISO and heads GTA’s Information Security Office, which integrates the state’s IT Enterprise, Georgia Enterprise Technology Services (GETS) program and GTA’s information security responsibilities.

Prior to joining GTA in 2019, he was Chief Technology Officer and Cybersecurity Officer of the Georgian Land Forces National Guard. He deployed with the 648th Mobile Enhancement Brigade in December 2011 in Afghanistan to support Operation Enduring Freedom to oversee communications for the Kabul Base Cluster. David’s exemplary military service has won multiple medals and decorations, including the Bronze Star Medal, the Medal of Merit, and the Army Award Medal.

Note: Nichols and Allen have chosen to answer the question jointly.

Dan Lohrmann (DL): Has the Georgia Cyber ​​Center evolved over the last three years?

GTA Leadership (Joint Answers by Dr. Steve Nichols and David Allen): The Georgia Cyber ​​Center (GCC) continues to evolve as a link between cyber education, innovation and strategic partnerships. Currently, a third facility is planned to meet the ongoing demand for services. From start-ups to university researchers to Army Cyber ​​Command and its private sector partners, GCC is excited to meet these important needs now and in the future.

DL: Has the mission changed or expanded? How is it?

GTA Leadership: Cybercenter’s vision and mission is to build an ecosystem for government, academia, and private sector to work together and innovate around cybersecurity. It doesn’t change. Continuing to change are opportunities, partnerships and entrepreneurial activities that have prospered much faster than initially expected.

DL: What is Cyberdog exercise?

GTA Leadership: Cyber ​​Dawg is a live-action cybersecurity exercise led by the Information Security Office of the Georgia Technology Authority (GTA). The award-winning annual event serves as a key inter-ministerial cyber exercise in Georgia, based on key processes and technical skills related to the defense of the state’s network. Over a fierce five-day period, participants move through a gradual simulated enterprise environment that is exposed to multiple attack scenarios. The exercise will take place in a controlled, contained learning environment at the state’s state-of-the-art cybercenter.

DL: Who is involved in Cyber ​​Dawg? What is its role?

GTA Leadership: Cyberdog has three groups of participants. The blue teams consist of an integrated network defense team from multiple state agencies, which is the main focus of the training event. Supporting the Blue Team are Georgia National Guard mentors who guide them in more detail in cyber defense. Second, the red team (enemy) provides the defender with a realistic attack simulation. These roles are supported by the National Guard and GCC trainers. Finally, the White Team provides overall command and control of the exercise to ensure that the training objectives are achieved and the exercise is maintained on schedule.

DL: Does your exercise have international participation? How does it work?

GTA Leadership: Cyber ​​Dawg enjoys international participation through the National Guard program that exists within the National Guard. The Georgian Army National Guard enjoys partnerships with Georgian and Argentine countries. Cyber ​​is just one component of a training partnership that strengthens the guard’s readiness for state and federal missions.

DL: Georgia was the state government leader in purchasing cyber insurance. How has it changed? Has your view of cyber insurance as value added changed?

GTA Leadership: Cyber ​​insurance remains an important part of our portfolio of cyber defense tools. The insurance market itself is changing in terms of how these insurance policies are viewed and when they are adopted. Premiums in the United States are increasing due to ongoing high levels of cyber risk and numerous ransomware incidents across the country. With years of experience, we carefully assess the severity and impact of a particular incident before filing a complaint. This policy does not meet all incident response requirements, and Georgia has added internal capabilities that offer multiple response options, especially to address small / minor incidents.

DL: What are your plans for cyber insurance in the future?

GTA Leadership: Our cyber insurance remains part of our cyber strategy. The policy is for government agencies except education. There is a lot of interest from other branches (judiciary and legislation), higher education and local governments. Some, like university systems, have their own policies, which provide a lot of advice to others on how to get started. Going forward, the government as a whole will continue to actively pursue improvements in cyber defense, manage risks, stabilize insurance premiums, and secure the long-term value of insurance policies.

DL: What other cybersecurity and infrastructure projects will be prioritized for the second half of 2021?

GTA Leadership: GTA remains at the forefront of the state’s IT modernization strategy, with several cybersecurity and infrastructure projects underway. Governor Kemp strengthens state-wide cybersecurity review committees through executive orders, which play an active role in setting cybersecurity policies. These policies enable cybersecurity projects focused on protecting mobile workers and allow the proper combination of tools to keep workers safe during remote work. These categories include identity access management, ongoing vulnerability management, next-generation SIEM, and cloud security. Beyond security-specific projects, GTA is working on a state broadband deployment initiative and expanding IT services available to other government agencies through the GTA Direct Services Catalog.

DL: Is there anything else you would like to add?

GTA Leadership: Cyber ​​threats and technology outlooks continue to change rapidly, adding complexity in the way they present many challenges to state governments. We need to focus on partnerships and enable processes that bring about rapid change, and GTA has tackled that challenge. Cyber ​​incidents will not be steadily reduced, but strategic initiatives such as security awareness training, cyberdogs, and modernization will respond quickly in ways that enable continued operations and continued service to the public. The ability has been strengthened.

DL: I would like to thank Steve and David for their willingness to share and serve Georgia and the country. I certainly hope they do their best as they continue to lead cybersecurity and technology programs. Other governments have a lot to learn from them.

