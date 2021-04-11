‘This TikTok-The famous facial peel lightened my acne scars in two weeks





Refinery 29

The TikToks face cupping trend gave me the greatest brilliance ever

It’s no exaggeration to say that TikToks cosmetologists haven’t been able to get enough of the ingenious trends and techniques that promise to change their skin instantly, and each one is crazy about us. Today, face cupping is instantaneous, and judging by the myriad of tutorials in the app, the results are impressive, to say the least. What is Facial Cupping? Cupping is big on TikTok right now, but the technique isn’t new. In fact, it has been popular in Chinese and Middle Eastern medicine for centuries. In body cupping therapy, a glass or silicone cup is placed on wet or dry skin to create a suction effect. It is said to bring blood to the surface of the skin, relax muscles and reduce back and neck pain. Cupping on the face is a bit gentle and includes a very small cup (usually silicone or glass) that pulls on the skin. Ioannis Liakas, medical director and skin specialist at Vie Aesthetics, has recently become a trend in facial use with the premise that cups use pressure to attract nutrients to the surface of the skin, creating healthier skin. .. At TikTok, cups are used in combination with skin care products such as facial oils, serums and masks to help you easily glide over your skin. @ohdiarie Some really ugly face cool, also the oil was for cupping! #skincare #myskincare #cupping #facecupping #skincareobsessed #skin #skinhacks #massage What are the benefits of skin care for original sound facial cupping? Like using Jade Rollers and Guasha Tools, TikTokers loves facial cupping techniques, especially to relax the tense facial muscles along the chin, in combination with radiant skin care products such as: Vitamin C or rosehip oil, which claims to give the skin a radiant look. It is also popular among professionals. Top Facial List Antonia Barrel loves facial cupping to provide a temporary lift. Meanwhile, Dr. Riakas points out the possibility of contouring, sculpting, and removing skin puffs on the cheekbones. Some TikTok skin care enthusiasts anecdotally claim that facial cupping minimizes fine lines, wrinkles and scars and stimulates collagen. How do you cup your face at home and how does it work? Inspired by TikToks skin care enthusiasts (and inspired by my dull winter skin’s need for glow boost), I had to try facial cupping. I chose the Skin Gym Facial Cupping Set. It includes two medium facial cups (for cheeks, chin and forehead) and two microcups for improved performance around the nose, eyes and lips. Facial cupping works best when combined with skin care products, allowing the cup to slide across the skin without rubbing. It turns out that using the cup without the product is actually very difficult as the cup keeps popping out of the skin. You can easily work by layering moisturizers, serums, and facial oils. Facial oils seem to be a popular product for use with TikTok, but Dr. Riakas says that if you’re prone to breakouts, they can clog your pores and spread bacteria. He likes vitamin C serum for facial cupping, but says hyaluronic acid serum is also an option and beneficial for all skin types. You can also use a moisturizer for more slips. I chose lightweight serum because I have greasy and acne-prone skin: Pharmacy Berry Cherry Bright 15% Clean Vitamin C Serum. It has a slight effect on creating a smooth base on the skin. Dr. Riakas says it’s important to keep the skin taut when passing the cup through the face, and it’s a good idea to cleanse the skin later. This is because cupping is a DIY facial treatment, not a real skin care step. Then follow your normal skin care routine. I started with miniature cups and focused them on the areas around my eyes and above my eyebrows where I wanted a little lift. The suction was very gentle and the product was absorbed as soon as the cup was slid over the skin. I didn’t immediately notice the difference in firmness, but when I woke up in the morning, I noticed changes in the skin around my nose and lips, which tended to be quite swollen. When I tried @jacquelinekilikita #facialcupping, the face glowed after flushing. Here are all the main skin benefits. #facecupping Original Sound JacquelineKilikita Large cups are concentrated along the chin line. When I have stress or anxiety, I sometimes brush my teeth, which makes me nervous. I noticed that the suction was really calm and relaxed (more so than my trusted Guasha tool), and after 5 minutes of sliding the tool back and forth on my skin, any tension It disappeared completely. After a total of 10 minutes, I felt like I had a professional facial treatment and massage on my face. The only difference is the price and the fact that you didn’t have to leave the bedroom. I also loved the natural glow it gives my skin, as if I had just entered from a lively walk in the cold. As a result, I skipped the foundation and blush and applied a little concealer for the rest of the day. Are there any side effects of DIY facial cupping? DIY facial cupping is unlikely to leave the big, clear marks typical of professional body cupping. It should be as gentle as possible, especially if you are using a silicone cup that is gentle on your skin. Unlike skin care tools such as pore vacuum cleaners, the pulling of facial cups is relatively light, so capillaries and blood vessels are rarely broken, but Dr. Riakas says it’s not out of the question. As with all new skin care tools and techniques, be careful especially when choosing a glass set. Using cupping tools on broken skin is not a good idea as it can cause additional irritation. Dr. Liakas also suggests avoiding this technique if you get sunburned or your skin has recently been exposed to sunlight. Similarly, if you are using rosacea, sensitive skin, active acne, or retinol and you are experiencing flaking or hypersensitivity, Dr. Riakas suggests that you miss cupping for the time being. @fferlopez Benefits of Face Cupping # facecupping # facecuppingmassage #skincare #skin Steven Universe L.Dre What is the best facial cupping set? In addition to the skin gym, there are several expert-approved facial cupping sets. The popular glass WTHN face cup is said to promote circulation and relax tight muscles. The Antonia Barrel Facial Inbox contains mini cleansing oils, lotions, masks, facial oils, moisturizers and one large miniature cupping tool for treating all areas of the face. I thought cupping the face was a waste of time, but it’s undeniable that it can help with treatment if done correctly. If you love skin care and are looking for a way to pamper yourself at home, it’s an easy, effective and affordable technique to get my approval. At Refinery29, I was here to help you navigate this overwhelming world. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team.

