Logitech kills Harmony universal remotes, but there’s some good news





With Logitech announcing the abolition of the universal remote control line, the universal remote control world has become a bit less universal. However, the company says it will continue to support the platform for current users, so it has a slightly silver lining.

Logitech’s Harmony remotes, including the Harmony Elite, Harmony 950, Harmony Companion, and Harmony 665, will continue to be sold through Logitech’s site and retail outlets for the duration of their supply.

Logitech confirmed the rumored news in a post on its support page, but said new and current users wouldn’t be affected. “We will support the Harmony community and new Harmony customers, which include access to software and apps to set up and manage remotes,” reads the statement. “We will also update the platform and add devices to the Harmony database. Customer and warranty support will continue to be provided.”

Logitech’s Harmony remotes dominate our list of the best universal remotes. This is primarily because Logitech is one of the only companies that manufacture such products. The company hasn’t released a new universal remote control since Logitech Harmony Express, which went on sale in April 2019, but it was discontinued in August last year.

In an interview with The Verge in 2019, Logitech’s CEO said universal remotes are so popular because streaming services built into the best TVs and devices eliminate the need for multiple remotes to control different AV devices. Said it wasn’t.

If you’re happy with Alexa, there are a few other options besides Logitech, such as the Sevenhugs Smart Remote, Caavo Control Center, and Amazon Fire TV Cube. But the end of the Logitech Harmony line certainly represents a change in the market.

