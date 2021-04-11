Wellness Healthcare Digital Technology Acquires Technology-Shubhranshu Singh





The pandemic ensured the rapid emergence of new industries, ultimately worth trillions of dollars. This is digital medical care.

in the past. Every time the industry’s “digitization” index was scrutinized, healthcare was usually ranked as conservative, high-five, low-tech. We are far behind retail, entertainment, automobiles, banks and more.

Healthcare remained an exception because it was privileged. The consumer went to see the doctor. The consultation was face-to-face. A paper file was given to the patient. The clinic’s metal filing cabinet held your record. Even the doctor’s phone number was a rare data point.

Today, in the face of overwhelming turmoil in the form of a pandemic, every aspect of normal life is blocked. However, health concerns have peaked. Consumers and healthcare providers are embracing remote diagnostics, Internet enablement, continuous communication, and data analytics. Video conferencing, teleconferencing, ongoing device-based reporting, and computer-assisted support are becoming mainstream almost overnight.

The entire value chain, including hospitals, practitioners, wellness brands, self-care apps, insurance companies, pharmaceutical companies, tech majors, and data processing companies, is exposed to the trend of digitization.

The United States, the source of many innovations, has also found that its healthcare sector is not well equipped to withstand such changes. It’s a $ 3 trillion market in itself. This gives a sense of value opportunities globally.

Sensing this opportunity, venture capital, private equity and corporate investment flooded throughout 2020. There are over 100 listed unicorns in the healthcare sector (valued at over $ 1 billion each).

Google, Amazon and Apple are all active players in this world. Google has invested in AmWell, a telematics operator that already has billions of dollars in market value. Markets find value everywhere, with varying degrees of public or private involvement. In China, jdHealth, a pharmacy run by jd.com, has done a whopping $ 3.5 billion IPO in Hong Kong.

Investors are booming with numerous data linkages and lifetime value of their clients. Management of many lifestyle-related diseases, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and gut health, is managed and monitored by wearable / embedded devices that report to the cloud. A big leap will occur when the basics of hospitals can be developed into kits at home. Much work is required to define standards, categorize responsibilities, and manage contingencies.

If my watch, tooth sensor, armband, room sensor, and refrigerator are all reported 24/7, do I retain the right to the data?

Insurance-liability-reconciliation is another area where data management and configured protocols are severely disrupted.

Will the Apple Watch and Alexa replace my local doctor? Is it a cheaper, faster and better scenario? Is my sensor allowed to call an ambulance and call insurance automatically? There are hundreds of such questions, answering each of these links to supplementary questions. Each scenario has associated data streams and multi-step monetization potential.

But this is pretty much different from starting a pitch and business adventure. Failure early is not an option for a healthy startup. Partnerships, processes and moral ownership all need to work together.

That said, the digital healthcare industry has arrived and has truly brought about the future.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in the above article are those of the author and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of this publisher. Unless otherwise noted, the author writes with his / her personal abilities. They are not intended and should not be considered to represent any institution or institution’s official thoughts, attitudes, or policies.

