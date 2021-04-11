Mario’s next sports game should be like Sega Superstar Tennis





Mario’s sports game lacks a variety of rosters and levels, but Sega Superstars Tennis is a good example of how Nintendo can improve its formula.

Sportsvideo games belong to a niche genre that is out of the taste of many gamers, but it’s a whole different story if some of the game’s most iconic characters play sports. The Mariosports title is loved by players who never think about playing FIFA or Madden again. This is due to the familiar face of the roster and the wacky and fun gameplay mechanics. However, there are ways to improve Nintendo’s beloved sports game. It’s about becoming like Sega Superstars Tennis.

The first Mario sports game was NES Open Tournament Golf, released in 1987. Since then, Mario and his friends have appeared in several different sports titles playing games such as baseball, tennis and soccer. Occasionally, other franchise characters will participate, including guest appearances from Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games and Mario Basketball 3v3 Final Fantasy. Mario has also appeared as a guest character along with Princess Peach and Luigi on the SSX: On Tour for the Nintendo GameCube.

While these titles are popular with players and tend to work well from a commercial point of view, it’s time to take Mario’s sports games to the next level. Sonic and Mario may have competed with each other in six different Olympics, but it’s time for Nintendo to get pages from Sega’s playbook. Specifically, the next Mario Sports title should be something like Sega Superstars Tennis.

What Sega Superstars Tennis Can Bring to Mario Sports Games

Sega Superstars Tennis feels more like a homage to Sega’s history than another sonic-based sports game. Just as Super Smash Bros. is a love letter to the game’s most iconic heroes and villains, Sega Superstars Tennis is a modern way for some of Sega’s oldest characters to relive their glorious days. Provided the platform. This doesn’t mean that future Mario sports games should be used as a museum for forgotten Nintendo characters, but it diversifies the roster beyond Mario and his 10 close friends. There is a possibility of becoming.

Sega Superstars Tennis had characters such as Samba de Amigo’s Amigo, Jet Set Radio’s Beat, and Super Monkey Ball’s Aye-Aye. Similar Nintendo games could feature The Legend of Zelda Link, Animal Crossing Tom Nook, and Kirby. Allowing Nintendo’s many IPs to play golf and baseball together is a great experience.

Sega Superstars Tennis had a superstar mode that went beyond various rosters and acted as a “story mode” to introduce each unlockable character in the game. Players will take part in unique challenges taken on Sega character and game-themed courses. This took the feeling that it wasn’t just another sonic sports game to a new level as the story explored a number of Sega IPs. There were also some regular courts representing different games. Nintendo can do the same by creating a story mode that emphasizes more than the Mushroom Kingdom. The adventure can start with Mario and Luigi, but then diverge into Splatoon, Earthbound, and Pokemon-themed challenges.

