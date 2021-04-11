Google Whitechapel Internal Chip for Pixel Smartphones: What You Need to Know





Last year, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that the company has made a huge investment in hardware and has a perfect roadmap for 2021. This caused a series of speculations as tech experts predicted that Google would enter and develop the SoC space, a unique chip for future Pixels and Chromebooks.

Currently, according to a recent leak, the chip is under development and will debut on a device separate from the Pixel 6 smartphone. Both will appear later this year.

Whitechapel tip

Codenamed Whitechapel, it is a 5nm process-based chip under development for the next generation of Pixel devices. Internally known as the GS101 Google Silicon Chip. This advanced chip has a 3-cluster setup using a TPU (Tensor Processing Unit) to help machine learning for a better AI experience within the latest apps.

The GS101 must be an 8-core chip and has two A76 cores that make up most of the hardware. The other half consists of four small A55 cores. For GPUs, you may use the ARM Borr design. Reliable sources also reveal the existence of Exynos software components, which is not surprising at all.

It seems obvious to publish a phone that supports 5G in 2021, and Google must follow suit. Google hasn’t developed its own modem, so it’s natural to rely on a third-party provider. Whether it’s Verizon, MediaTek, or Qualcomm, you’ll know in which direction Google is heading over time. A logical estimate is that the Qualcomm X60 or X65 will be used for future-proof Google Pixel devices.

Phone debuting with a tip

The chip is reportedly likely to debut on two upcoming Pixel devices, most likely to be the successors to the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4 A5G. You can bet money on the Pixel 6, which will be released in October 2021, and install the latest Google chips.

The other device may be the Pixel 5A, but I hope it will be called the other device. The codenames for these devices are Raven and Oriole, both built on the Slider platform, which references the Samsung Exynos platform. I learned that Google has canceled the Pixel 5A launch plan due to a lack of chips. This opens up two possibilities. The Pixel 5A will be equipped with a Google chip later than expected, or the Pixel 6 will be the only device that Google’s in-house processor will debut.

Benefits of in-house SoC

The biggest advantage of having a chip for your smartphone in-house is that you have more control over hardware and software tuning. This offers benefits such as excellent battery optimization, RAM management, and precise control of chip functionality. For example, it takes full advantage of lower memory and battery capacity compared to better hardware devices that use third-party chips with limited control over chip functionality.

Google’s longtime partner Qualcomms Support’s timeline limits the update cycle to only three years. This will allow Google to provide up to 3 years of support, while competitor Apple will provide 6 or 7 years of support for the device. Google (and other OEMs) can easily provide at least four years of support for your device, but Qualcomm’s support timeline doesn’t.

The most obvious advantage of using an in-house custom SoC is the cost advantage. This makes devices like the Pixel 6 comparable to competitors in terms of cost performance. For example, the Pixel 5 with the Snapdragon 765G was hidden behind a device running on the Snapdragon 865 SoC last year. The cost savings of procuring SoCs from providers such as Qualcomm can be used to optimize the core functionality of the device to improve the user experience.

No competition for A14 Bionic, Snapdragon 888

One thing to keep in mind here is that the Whitechapel processor is not purely in-house. Samsung’s Systems Large Integrated Circuits (SLSI) division will work with Google to develop the chip. The core processing components are similar to ARM Cortex and Mali GPUs. Exynos has made great strides in its development program, but still lags behind the outstanding capabilities of the A14 Bionic chip and the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Expecting game-changing performance from Google’s Whitechapel chips would be a bit too much for beginners. However, we can expect Google to improve things and develop chips that compete with Qualcomm, Apple and others in the coming years. That’s when their adventurous leap goes according to plan.

Conclusion

Investing a lot of resources in developing a 5nm process-based chip is one thing, and getting the most performance out of it. It takes years of millimeters of refining to adjust things, and Google needs to be prepared for long distances. They will lay the foundation for the bigger things to come, and patience and patience will be key.

To build a smartphone processor that can compete with Apple and Qualcomm, you need something remarkable. Both of these giants have done a lot over the past few years to bring chips to their true potential. Don’t be surprised if the Whitechapel chip takes several generations to tweak for your Pixel device and ultimately your Chromebook. Building a chip from scratch and synchronizing it with software will undoubtedly bring significant benefits to Google over the next few years if it succeeds as planned.

