“Science geeks” break the monopoly of foreign musical instrument producers

Zhao Jiafeng, founder and president of Fermi Instruments, works in his company’s lab.

Scientific research with repetitive experiments can often be boring, but Fermi Instruments founder Zhao Jiafeng and his colleagues have turned their lab into a playground.

Frustrated by an arrogant and monopolistic foreign supplier, Zhao, who holds a PhD in physics from Fudan University, decides to build his own high-tech equipment for scientific experiments.

He quit his lucrative job in Silicon Valley and founded Fermi Instruments in 2012 with two like-minded classmates.

Based in the Shanghai Robotics Industrial Park in northern Baoshan District, the scientific start-up has become a leading technology company with multiple patents and core technologies, as well as China’s full intellectual property rights.

Some of its key products, such as cryogenic manipulators, which are indispensable for various scientific experiments, have not only broken the monopoly of overseas producers, but are also exported all over the world due to their high quality.

Based on vacuum, cryogenic, thin film and plasma technologies, the company’s products can be widely applied in the manufacture of semiconductors, chips, quantum communications and other high-tech products in China.

Just as soldiers crave for battle, our scientists are eager to bring new scientific results to their hometown, said Zhao, 39, chairman of Fermi.

Many of Fermis’ products have reached the highest level in the world in the last nine years, but Zhao said he always sees the company as a new start-up.

To explore the future, we must maintain endless curiosity, Zhao said. Most of our achievements have been made to satisfy our curiosity. “

Zhao Jiafeng introduces his company’s products to clients.

One of the company’s flagship products, the cryogenic manipulator, is free to operate and cool samples to near minus 273 degrees, called absolute zero. Zhao led his team through hundreds of experiments to find the most suitable alloy that could effectively reduce heat loss.

This product changed the empirical formula concluded by an American company that once dominated the sector for decades.

Due to its superior quality, this product is sold to more than 60 clients, including many of the world’s leading universities, including Boston University, Seoul National University, and National University of Singapore.

Thanks to Fermi, foreign suppliers are no longer willing to offer unreasonably high prices to Chinese buyers.

Zhao said your competitors will respect you only when you are strong enough.

I would like to thank my overseas competitors. They made us stick to an independent R & D path. “

Before graduating from Fudan University in 2009, Zhao and his classmates had to buy expensive laboratory equipment from overseas suppliers. They were often expensive and after-sales service was poor due to their monopoly.

They once spent over 1 million yuan to buy UV radiators from a Swedish company. It broke down in just a few months, but refused to repair it. It accused the lab of poor environment or misuse.

Later, young scientists dismantled the radiator and repaired it for only 6,000 yuan. The Swedish company later came to Zhou and asked how he solved the problem after multiple clients reported the same problem.

According to Zhou, we Chinese scientists have found that they are more capable than foreign scientists.

Previously, due to the high cost, we didn’t even unscrew imported instruments.

Zhao Jiafeng talks to the customer.

Zhao and his partner’s first product, the UV radiator, was of higher quality than the imported one.

Later, domestic scientists had to purchase liquid nitrogen from abroad to carry out various experiments, so they began researching cryogenic manipulators.

Zhao recalled, for the first time, we came up with the idea of ​​setting up an equipment company to manufacture cheap, high-quality equipment for Chinese scientists.

Initially, they were hampered by lack of funding.

Zhao was adopted by KLA-Tencor, the world’s leading musical instrument company and renowned semiconductor manufacturer, for product development and marketing.

Through this experience, Mr. Zhao learned a lot about the company’s management and communication skills.

In China’s massive entrepreneurial and innovation campaign, Zhao quit his job and rented a small office in the Yampas Wujiaochang area for the newly established Fermi in 2012.

Li Jing, Fermi’s president’s office manager and one of the first employees, remembered that the first office had only a desk shared by Zhao and his partner.

No matter how difficult they were, they never thought of giving up their dreams, Lee said. These science geeks are stubborn and sometimes never give up. “

Zhao led the company into some entrepreneurial competition, where his talent was noticed by both investors and the government.

With the support of the Takarayama Science and Technology Committee, Fermi relocated to a 230-square-meter office in Sakai-cho near Fudan with several grants. The committee later helped the company move to its current location, a three-story building with multiple labs and offices.

Lee said government approval is more important to us than investment.

2018, Xi Jinping president saw one of the Ferumisu products at the exhibition in Beijing. Xi praised the company for its independent research and innovation.

The company is listed as one of Shanghai’s leading small and medium-sized tech companies in 2019 and one of the city’s scientific giants in 2020.

Zhou himself has developed more than 20 patents and four innovative inventions. He has been appointed Chief Technology Officer of Baoshans.

Today, Fermi has expanded its business from precision labware to mass-produced industrial products. For example, based on plasma technology, the company has developed an air purifier that can effectively reduce fine particles containing COVID-19 and kill viruses.

Purification equipment eliminates the need for company employees to wear masks inside the building.

Fermi has about 170 employees, mainly researchers and engineers around the age of 30. The team has 12 PhD employees and 13 Master’s degrees in Physics and Chemistry.

Few young employees leave Fermi. Zhou said he aims to create a comfortable environment for young scientists to do their research.

Many of my colleagues are proud to contribute to the scientific development of China, he said.

Shanghai University-Rim Industrial Park in Baoshan.

