Quantum computer comes, runs for cover





Recent cases of China hacking India’s power grid highlight a fact that cannot be overlooked. The ability of neighboring countries to do cyber damage. As a result, Indian industry and defense remain vulnerable to cyberattacks. The advent of quantum computing exacerbates the threat.

With a fully functional quantum computer, our secrets are no longer secrets. You can access the details of the invention, no matter how deeply encrypted it is. A new buzzword in the industry is Y2Q, the number of years to quantum, implying how close it is to the world of quantum computing. For some accounts, Y2Q is zero because QC is already here. IBM, Rigetti and Google claim to already have quantum computers.

Quantum computers use the principles of quantum mechanics, the essence of which is that particles (or energies) can exist in multiple states at the same time. For example, when a semi-reflecting mirror is irradiated with photons, it begins to exist in two states, reflection and transmission, until it is seen. But the moment you see it, it collapses into one of two states. Don’t ask how it is. Therefore, quantum computers have more options than the 0s and 1s of traditional computers. Therefore, they can make calculations that overwhelm the classic computers of today’s best exascale.

Today’s cryptography is based on public key infrastructure (PKI), so such a powerful monster can unlock all encrypted data. The mathematical principle behind it is the fact that it is very difficult to factor very large (thousands of digits) prime numbers. (For fun, of course, try to find two numbers whose product is 9991, other than 1 and 9991.)

In the post-quantum world, today’s encryption is a joke. Against this background, a fairly new area of ​​expertise has emerged. Post-quantum cryptography (PQC) is sometimes referred to as quantum-resistant cryptography. This is the science of protecting data even from powerful quantum computers.

Post-quantum cryptography should not be confused with quantum cryptography, which uses quantum principles for encryption and decryption. Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) is a more frequently used quantum cryptography tool. QKD and PQC perform the same function, explains Vivek Shenoy, Chief Technology Officer of QNu Labs. This is a Bangalore-based IIT Madras company that provides quantum-based products and services. The difference is that PQC, like existing PKI-based cryptography, cannot prove to be mathematically secure, even though it is actually secure. In a sense, PQC was still emerging, so QKD people are the first challengers to join QKD.

PQC is receiving worldwide attention. Attacks from quantum computers are a real threat. The European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (Enisa) warns that the first fully functional quantum computers may not even be publicly announced by their owners to use them. Second, experts now warn of the harvest and later decipher it using a hacker’s quantum computer approach. Enisa emphasizes that data protection is an urgent need.

In February, there were two important reports from Enisa and the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA).

There are many approaches to PQC. The Enisa report lists the five most promising reports: code-based, hash-based, multivariate-based, grid-based, and homogeneous-based. The CSA report delves into existing research treatises and finds that most of PQC’s work is done in grid-based mathematics. A grid like the Eiffel Tower has several nodes (joints), each of which can be mathematically represented with respect to other nodes.

Shweta Agarwal, an associate professor of computer science and engineering at IIT Madras, specializes in PQC. Agarwal, winner of the 2020 Swarna Jayanti Fellowship of the Government of India’s Ministry of Science and Technology, is developing a quantum-resistant cryptosystem that is of great importance to Indian industry and the military. She says there is growing awareness of the importance of this area in academia and government, but the country is still in its infancy. She told Quantum that the industry needs to make itself Quantum Safe.

Today, PQC has more uses than as a safety ring. For example, people can vote from home using a computer or mobile phone. You can keep your process hack-proof while maintaining the confidentiality of your votes.

Another application is so-called obfuscation. You can encrypt and publish the algorithm so that anyone can use it but no one can see it.

In addition, you can encrypt your data and store it in the cloud without fear of your data being hacked. Post-quantum grid-based encryption is used to encrypt genomic data, perform medical research algorithms on them, and decrypt the results to determine the efficacy of a particular drug, or of a particular genomic pattern and disease. You can design a way to learn while hiding relationships All other information about user data, says Agarwal.

India is home to emerging companies engaged in quantum-related products and services, including QuLabs, QNu Labs, QpiAI Tech, Automatski, Quantica Computacao, QRDLab and Taqbit Labs. None of these are involved in quantum cryptography. Industry is PQC’s largest potential consumer, but work in this area seems to be happening more in academia, where there is little connection to industry. The sooner you become conscious, the better it will be.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos